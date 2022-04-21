People Are Replacing Their Uncomfortable Sandals With These Cloud-like Slides — and They're 40% Off Right Now
Very few things compare to the comfort of your favorite slippers. We bet that you've probably found yourself wishing you could wear them out and about so you don't have to miss one minute of their cushioned support. Now, all that comfort is packed into one pair of sandals, thanks to the Joomra Pillow Slides, an Amazon-favorite best-selling slipper-sandal that has won over shoppers with its cloud-like foam construction that provides the perfect level of cushy and support.
Not only have they earned a five-star rating from more than 3,000 customers, but the Joomra Pillow Slides are also impressively affordable. And, as luck would have it, they just went on sale. Right now, you can score a pair for up to 40 percent off, which means that they're as little as $20. Only certain colors and sizes are included in the deal, so pay close attention when you're adding them to your Amazon cart to make sure you're getting the best price.
As we've mentioned before, the Joomra Pillow Slides are renowned for their comfortable design, thanks to their molded foam footbed. That combined with a deep heel cup and roomy toe box ensures that your foot is supported, cushioned, and stabilized for optimal comfort and shock absorption. (Note: This also keeps your foot from sliding out of the shoe).
The slipper-slides also have a thick sole, measuring 1.75 inches, to achieve their cloud-like feel. But don't worry, they're each lined with anti-slip traction underneath so you can walk confidently on any surface.
Shoppers have their choice between 11 colors, which include classic black, gray, navy, and tan, plus bolder hues like light blue, light green, light pink, and purple. The unisex sandal is available in sizes ranging from 4.5/5.5 to 13.5/14 women's in women's sizing and 3/4 to 11.5/12 in men's sizing.
Amazon customers can't stop raving about the Joomra Pillow Slides. In fact, many call them the ″best shoes ever,″ especially if you're someone that struggles with foot, ankle, knee, leg, or back pain. A reviewer who recently broke their ankle said, "do not hesitate to get these, they are literally heaven!" Another shopper compared them to "walking on cushiony pillows."
Several reviewers also admitted that they're ″better than my Crocs.″ When explaining the difference, a long-time Crocs wearer said that the Joomra sandals are "more cushy" than the popular clogs and noted that the slides are "not loose and [don't] flop around," rather, "they fit snugly."
A wearer highlighted that the "cushion hugs the soles of your feet and molds to them," and another customer was happy to report that the slides offer "much more support and cushion compared to Crocs," adding "they almost provide a bounce when you're walking." One shopper even noted they're comparable to the always sold-out Kanye West-designed Adidas YEEZY slides.
And despite their slipper-like look, shoppers assure that you can get more use out of the Joomra Pillow Slides out of the house. Their durable material and versatile design make them great for casual walks around the block, running errands, and more. Plus, some even note that they make great slides for trips to the pool, beach, or lake. Heck, they can even be worn as water shoes or shower shoes if needed.
Trust us, you need these sandals in your life. Get a pair of the Joomra Pillow Slides today on Amazon while they're still up to 40 percent off. Your feet will thank you.