Jennifer Aniston's Favorite Sneakers Are Basically Sold Out Everywhere — but We Found a Secret Stash Online

Aside from being an Aniston-loved sneaker, wearers love the New Balance 327 shoes for their comfortable cushioned support and stylish, vintage nod. The everyday sneakers offer an angular revamping of New Balance's fan-favorite wedge that allows you to dress them up or down. Another standout detail is its lugged outsole, which draws inspiration from the brand's trail running shoes. It travels up the toe and heel for a unique element of texture, while also providing protection and traction on various terrains. Finally, the asymmetrically applied 'N' branding offers a throwback look, while the colorblock design keeps it modern and easy-to-match with joggers, dresses, and more.