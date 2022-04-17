Jennifer Aniston's Favorite Sneakers Are Basically Sold Out Everywhere — but We Found a Secret Stash Online
Very few celebrities have the same indelible influence on popular culture as Jennifer Aniston. And while the Friends star's initial impact can be pinpointed to the 90s, it's very clear that Aniston continues to inspire trends in fashion, beauty, and wellness decades later.
The latest Aniston Effect touches upon footwear with the actress' latest must-have: the New Balance 327 Sneaker. She was recently spotted donning the statement-making retro suede trainers in an off-duty look, according to InStyle. Fans of the shoe brand know that the 327 model was already hard to come by, but it's become increasingly more difficult to track down now that it's graced the feet of Aniston. Lucky for you, we're on the case.
Since earning a seal of approval from Aniston, we've combed the internet and have discovered a secret stash of New Balance 327 sneakers in two cool color combinations and a variety of sizes at Urban Outfitters. The bad news is that they're disappearing quickly, so you'll need to act fast to secure your favorite pair. If you prefer black kicks or more neutral shades, we also found a few styles and sizes on Revolve and Nordstrom, but they're also on the way to sold-out status.
Aside from being an Aniston-loved sneaker, wearers love the New Balance 327 shoes for their comfortable cushioned support and stylish, vintage nod. The everyday sneakers offer an angular revamping of New Balance's fan-favorite wedge that allows you to dress them up or down. Another standout detail is its lugged outsole, which draws inspiration from the brand's trail running shoes. It travels up the toe and heel for a unique element of texture, while also providing protection and traction on various terrains. Finally, the asymmetrically applied 'N' branding offers a throwback look, while the colorblock design keeps it modern and easy-to-match with joggers, dresses, and more.
Between its support and trendy look, it's not hard to see why the 327 Sneakers have received high praise from New Balance reviewers, who call them "super comfortable." They also added that they've since bought "five different pairs" and "always get stopped for compliments." Another customer said, "I'm a nurse and work 12-hour days, and they are wonderfully comfortable the entire time!"
When describing the fit, one reviewer noted that they are "a bit roomy inside," adding that the sneakers are spacious enough to accommodate their orthotic insoles for flat feet, which was a huge perk. Not to mention that they've been hailed a "godsend" by a customer with plantar fasciitis and heel spurs, who also said the 327s "are worth every penny."
Several reviewers were happy to report that the sneakers are versatile and can be used for "walking, HIIT [workouts] and everyday" activities. Plus, they have "great grip for any kind of sidewalk you might encounter," according to another shopper.
Travelers also chimed in, with one noting that they "wore them to Disney all day and loved them." Another shared that they wore them on a trip to the Caribbean and raved: "They were perfect on; very comfortable and lightweight."
Thinking about giving the New Balance 327 Sneakers a try? Take a cue from Aniston and grab a pair from Urban Outfitters, Nordstrom, Revolve, or New Balance before they're completely gone. If your size or color preference is out of stock and you're looking for something that's just as supportive and stylish, you can also score a pair of the New Balance 237 Sneakers at Madewell. Like the 327 model, they offer comfy support and have a 70s-inspired aesthetic that Aniston would surely approve of.
