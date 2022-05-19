This Celeb-approved Brand Has Everything You Need to Make Your Home Feel Like a Luxury Ranch Retreat
Summer is coming, and while some people may be looking forward to their upcoming Amalfi Coast vacation or a trip to a local beach town, many are heading out west to experience an American ranch in luxurious style. These resorts and upscale hotels are dripping with cozy fabrics in neutral colors, wood and ceramic details, and decor inspired by the natural resources surrounding the property. If this sounds like a dream place to stay, then we've found the home collection for you.
Jenni Kayne Home — the sister brand to the fashion house that stars like Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, and Emma Roberts wear on repeat — just launched a new collection inspired by these same ranch resorts. The collection features super sumptuous fabrics (hello, alpaca throw blanket) and details found in these top tier ranch retreats, but these pieces are a bit more affordable. That's thanks in part to Travel + Leisure's exclusive discount code: enter JKM15 at checkout to receive 15 percent off.
One of the highest-rated items from the ranch collection is the Double Sheepskin. This ethically-sourced, 6-foot rug is naturally hypoallergenic, ultra-soft and, according to the brand, "adaptive to the body's temperature," making it a comfortable addition to any room of your home during any time of year. Shoppers say it "feels so luxurious" under their feet and some added that it's "too beautiful for the floor," so they decided to use it as decor and, instead, draped it over their bed's footboard or the back of an armchair.
Bringing the ultra-plush towels home from a ranch resort isn't exactly allowed, but you can shop the same feel by ordering the brand's Cloud Bath Towel. This 100 percent cotton towel feels just as good draped around your skin after stepping out of the shower in your own home as it would if you were on vacation. One shopper said the towel feels like "getting a luxurious warm hug," and another declared it the "softest and most perfect" towel ever.
Whether you need storage for throw blankets and pillows or want to hide a planter inside an elegant new home, the Woven Storage Basket is the perfect way to add a natural element to your space. Made from banana leaf fronds, the basket comes in two sizes to suit all your needs. One shopper admitted they've been eyeing the basket "for a while to store throw blankets" before finally ordering. "It's perfect," they added.
Shop these and dozens more ranch-inspired home decor pieces at Jenni Kayne Home, today. And don't forget to add code JKM15 at checkout for an instant discount.