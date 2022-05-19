This Celeb-approved Brand Has Everything You Need to Make Your Home Feel Like a Luxury Ranch Retreat 

One of the highest-rated items from the ranch collection is the Double Sheepskin. This ethically-sourced, 6-foot rug is naturally hypoallergenic, ultra-soft and, according to the brand, "adaptive to the body's temperature," making it a comfortable addition to any room of your home during any time of year. Shoppers say it "feels so luxurious" under their feet and some added that it's "too beautiful for the floor," so they decided to use it as decor and, instead, draped it over their bed's footboard or the back of an armchair.