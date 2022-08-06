Best Products Style I Own 12 Pairs of Sneakers, but I Reach for These Comfortable White Slip-ons the Most I can walk in these for hours thanks to the thick, cushioned soles. By Ariel Scotti Ariel Scotti Instagram Twitter Ariel Scotti is an Ecommerce Partnerships Writer with six years of experience in food, cooking, and kitchen tools, beauty and skincare products, health and wellness reporting, style, and all things cleaning, organizing, and holidays. Along with story production, headline crafting, and copy editing experience, she has specialized in SEO for four years. She has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and written for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, Martha Stewart Living, and more. To date, Ariel has contributed 200 Ecommerce articles driving $280k in revenue. She earned her masters in journalism from New York University where she wrote for the school blog and paper. An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on August 6, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Jenni Kayne Many moons ago, when I was a teenager, slip-on canvas sneakers were the "it" shoe among angsty kids and prepsters alike. Everyone loved how easy they were to wear and that they passed as acceptable for the school dress code. Today, those same sneakers are still popular, but they didn't make the cut in my more adult wardrobe. That all changed the moment I laid eyes on the Jenni Kayne Canvas Slide Sneakers. These creamy white slip-ons have thick rubber soles that act like a mini platform that's substantial enough that I never feel a rock beneath my feet, and they even give me a tiny bit of height. The canvas uppers are soft and flexible, and these two features combined have provided me so much comfort that I've walked for miles in the shoes without any discomfort. Courtesy of Jenni Kayne To buy: jennikayne.com, $145 The style is sophisticated enough to pair with linen pants for work or a dress for date night, and they instantly elevate a simple jeans and t-shirt outfit as well. Plus, they have unique piping that follows the entire perimeter of the shoes that makes them feel special. I love the fact that they're slides and I can literally slip my feet in and out of them whenever I want, which I can't wait to do the next time I'm in an airport security line this fall or when I'm on a 16-hour flight. In typical fashion for me, the first time I wore these sneakers outside, it rained, and I was worried that the dirty New York City streets would instantly muck up my pristine white sneakers. This did happen, of course, but I was thrilled to learn that they rinse off easily in the sink with a touch of dish soap and dry up good as new. Shoppers who purchased the Jenni Kayne shoes say that they "love the simplicity, comfort and casualness" of the sneakers and that they "go with everything." Another buyer called them the "perfect little sneaker," and a third added that the slip-ons have become their "go-to" shoes. If you're in need of a casual yet chic pair of elevated white sneakers, I highly recommend giving the Jenni Kayne Canvas Slide Sneakers a try. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit