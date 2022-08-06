I Own 12 Pairs of Sneakers, but I Reach for These Comfortable White Slip-ons the Most

Many moons ago, when I was a teenager, slip-on canvas sneakers were the "it" shoe among angsty kids and prepsters alike. Everyone loved how easy they were to wear and that they passed as acceptable for the school dress code. Today, those same sneakers are still popular, but they didn't make the cut in my more adult wardrobe.

That all changed the moment I laid eyes on the Jenni Kayne Canvas Slide Sneakers. These creamy white slip-ons have thick rubber soles that act like a mini platform that's substantial enough that I never feel a rock beneath my feet, and they even give me a tiny bit of height. The canvas uppers are soft and flexible, and these two features combined have provided me so much comfort that I've walked for miles in the shoes without any discomfort.

Courtesy of Jenni Kayne

To buy: jennikayne.com, $145

The style is sophisticated enough to pair with linen pants for work or a dress for date night, and they instantly elevate a simple jeans and t-shirt outfit as well. Plus, they have unique piping that follows the entire perimeter of the shoes that makes them feel special. I love the fact that they're slides and I can literally slip my feet in and out of them whenever I want, which I can't wait to do the next time I'm in an airport security line this fall or when I'm on a 16-hour flight.

In typical fashion for me, the first time I wore these sneakers outside, it rained, and I was worried that the dirty New York City streets would instantly muck up my pristine white sneakers. This did happen, of course, but I was thrilled to learn that they rinse off easily in the sink with a touch of dish soap and dry up good as new.

Shoppers who purchased the Jenni Kayne shoes say that they "love the simplicity, comfort and casualness" of the sneakers and that they "go with everything." Another buyer called them the "perfect little sneaker," and a third added that the slip-ons have become their "go-to" shoes.

If you're in need of a casual yet chic pair of elevated white sneakers, I highly recommend giving the Jenni Kayne Canvas Slide Sneakers a try.