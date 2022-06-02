Amazon Put Its Top-rated Paddleboards on Sale Just in Time for Summer
Very few experiences compare to taking in the beauty of nature while floating on a paddleboard. And whether you're a fan of the aquatic activity for its health and fitness benefits or prefer to employ it as a relaxing summer pastime with friends or family, one thing is certain: A quality board will help you make the most of your time on the water.
If you've been on the fence on a paddleboard purchase or if you need to retire your go-to SUP before summer officially hits, Amazon just dropped tons of deals on paddleboards that will help you find the perfect replacement. You can now score some impressive markdowns on the retailer's top-rated and reviewer-loved SUPs, which are a favorite for outdoor enthusiasts for their easy assembly, durability, versatility, and compact, lightweight construction.
The sale includes models from popular brands such as SereneLife, Roc, and Fitwave at nearly half off, and there are even special on-site coupons that can help you save up to $50 on your purchase. But there's no telling how long these discounts will last, so we recommend adding these SUPs to your cart ASAP. Keep scrolling for the best on-sale paddleboards to start enjoying a perfect summer on the water.
FitWave 11-Foot Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard
This best-selling inflatable paddleboard features a new-and-improved design that helps you achieve superior maneuverability and stability. It's enhanced with three bottom panel fins, a wider, non-slip EVA-cushioned deck pad, and a handy valve tightener tool to prevent leaks after inflation. The beginner-friendly paddleboard even comes with essentials like a fast-acting hand pump, adjustable paddles, a waterproof emergency kit, and a backpack-style carrying bag for easy storage and transporting. And did we mention that the 10-foot version is nearly 40 percent off right now? "In love with this paddleboard," one of its 1,800-plus five-star raters wrote. "Supports me great at 270 pounds and moves pretty quickly in the water."
Roc Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard
Marked down more than 40 percent, which outdoor enthusiasts know is a rarity for the brand, this top-rated SUP is built with agility, longevity, and comfort in mind. It's made with a durable UV-resistant PVC material that's coated with a high-pressure lamination to withstand scratches, and it gets its supportive, non-slip deck from its cushioned triple-layer fabric construction. The paddleboard's quick-action air valve ensures that you won't be waiting long to get in the water, and its dual-side fins enhance its stability. According to reviewers, it's an excellent choice for all experience levels, as well as touring, fishing, yoga, and other leisurely activities. But one shopper assured that it "can still hold its own" in "choppy or windy conditions."
FBSport Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard
At less than $200, the FBSport Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board is the most affordable option in our list. And according to its fans, it's one that cannot be beaten. The 10.6-inch board has a wide, non-slip deck to give you better balance on the water and three removable fins that can be customized to match your skill set and comfort level. The impressive pick comes with an air pump, a carrying backpack, a paddle, and a detachable ankle leash. "It deflates and stores easily," a shopper happily reported. "When it is inflated, it's the board of choice for everyone from my young teen daughter to my tall husband. It's really a great paddleboard and feels very sturdy and has a great surface."
FunWater Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard
This 11-inch paddleboard is made with a special PVC material that makes it 30 percent lighter than its counterparts, according to the brand. The board's EVA foam deck gives your feet, knees, and legs optimal cushioning and support so you stay comfortable throughout your journey. Plus, its ergonomic air pump and detailed barometer help you inflate the board faster and easier. "This board is SOLID, you almost wouldn't know it's an inflatable until you pick it up and feel how light it is," an Amazon shopper exclaimed. The reviewer shared that they are 190 pounds and stand at more than 6-feet tall, and while their other boards sink in the water and get their feet wet, this one keeps them "high and dry. "
SereneLife Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard
When you combine the discount with a special on-site coupon, you can save almost $100 on this Amazon's Choice paddleboard, which has accumulated nearly 13,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. Its 6-inch thickness, extra-wide deck, and triple fin design give you excellent stability, and its durable exterior is scratch-resistant and perfect for pets. "This product deserves every bit of the five-star rating I gave it," an impressed reviewer said, noting that they were able to fit two people on it. "This one is worth every penny. From beginner to more advanced paddlers, it is just perfect!"
