Amazon Put Its Top-rated Paddleboards on Sale Just in Time for Summer

FunWater Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard

This 11-inch paddleboard is made with a special PVC material that makes it 30 percent lighter than its counterparts, according to the brand. The board's EVA foam deck gives your feet, knees, and legs optimal cushioning and support so you stay comfortable throughout your journey. Plus, its ergonomic air pump and detailed barometer help you inflate the board faster and easier. "This board is SOLID, you almost wouldn't know it's an inflatable until you pick it up and feel how light it is," an Amazon shopper exclaimed. The reviewer shared that they are 190 pounds and stand at more than 6-feet tall, and while their other boards sink in the water and get their feet wet, this one keeps them "high and dry. "

To buy: amazon.com, $210 with on-site coupon (originally $250)