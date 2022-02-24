Amazon Just Dropped a Rare Sale on Hydro Flask Water Bottles — and Prices Start at $24

So, what makes a Hydro Flask so special? Each bottle has a unique TempShield stainless steel construction and vacuum-sealed insulation that regulates and extends the temperature of your drink; hot beverages keep their heat for up to six hours and cold ones stay chilled for up to 24 hours. The travel-friendly silhouettes allow them to fit comfortably in your hand or your bag's hydration sleeve, and the bottles are designed to accommodate different tops, including a standard cap, straw lid, and sport top. Plus, their sturdy design is built to withstand drops, scratches, and other unforeseen incidents while you're out and about.