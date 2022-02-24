Amazon Just Dropped a Rare Sale on Hydro Flask Water Bottles — and Prices Start at $24
Exploring can make you work up quite a sweat. And whether you're visiting a new city on your bucket list or hiking your favorite trail, you want a dependable water bottle on hand to quench your thirst. Brownie points if that bottle is compact, durable, tightly sealed to prevent spills, and crafted to keep your water ice-cold on even the hottest days.
If your go-to travel water bottle is in need of an upgrade, we have great news for you: Amazon is treating shoppers to rare deals across its Hydro Flask offerings. Right now, you can save up to 23 percent on the editor-favorite water bottle brand. The Hydro Flask sale includes markdowns on a variety of colors, lid styles, and sizes, ranging from 18-ounce to 32-ounce bottles. But, you'll have to act fast, since these prices won't last.
To buy: amazon.com, $35 (originally $45)
So, what makes a Hydro Flask so special? Each bottle has a unique TempShield stainless steel construction and vacuum-sealed insulation that regulates and extends the temperature of your drink; hot beverages keep their heat for up to six hours and cold ones stay chilled for up to 24 hours. The travel-friendly silhouettes allow them to fit comfortably in your hand or your bag's hydration sleeve, and the bottles are designed to accommodate different tops, including a standard cap, straw lid, and sport top. Plus, their sturdy design is built to withstand drops, scratches, and other unforeseen incidents while you're out and about.
Aside from the impressive technology, the brand has an eco-friendly mission to replace single-use plastic bottles by successfully bridging together function and style with its high-performing and aesthetically pleasing water bottles. Hydro Flask water bottles are also known for their vibrant colors, which span across the rainbow with their nature-inspired names (think: alpine, rain, carnation, and starfish). With so many neutral and bold shades, you're bound to find one that suits your style.
The worst mistake you could make right now is passing on this Hydro Flask sale, since the high-end, durable water bottles rarely get marked down. Do yourself a favor and snap up a hydration bottle while they're discounted, and grab a second for a loved one will definitely appreciate the versatile gift. Below, shop Amazon's surprise Hydro Flask water bottle sale while supplies last.
Related Items
Hydro Flask 18-ounce Standard Mouth Flex Cap Bottle
To buy: amazon.com, from $24 (originally $30)
Hydro Flask 21-ounce Standard Mouth Flex Lid Bottle
To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $33)
Hydro Flask 21-ounce Standard Mouth Sport Cap Bottle
To buy: amazon.com, from $28 (originally $36)
Hydro Flask 21-ounce Standard Mouth Sport Cap Bottle
To buy: amazon.com, from $28 (originally $36)
Hydro Flask 21-ounce Lightweight Trail Series Water Bottle
To buy: amazon.com, from $34 (originally $40)
Hydro Flask 24-ounce Standard Mouth Flex Cap Bottle
To buy: amazon.com, from $29 (originally $35)
If your preferred hue or water bottle size isn't featured in the sale, you can head over to the Hydro Flask website, where additional styles and sizes have also been discounted.
It's also worth mentioning that Amazon also slashed the prices of its other popular water bottle brands — mong them are CamelBak, Nalgene, and LifeStraw, the company behind the camper-favorite and best-selling reusable filtered drinking straw. Keep scrolling for more hydration models on sale.
Related Items
CamelBak 20-ounce Eddy+ Water Bottle
To buy: amazon.com, from $16 (originally $22)
CamelBak 50-ounce Chute Water Bottle
To buy: amazon.com, from $14 (originally $19)
Nalgene 32-ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle
To buy: amazon.com, $9 (originally $10)
LifeStraw 22-ounce Go Water Filter Bottle
To buy: amazon.com, from $40 (originally $50)