This Is the 'Perfect Weekend Bag' — and It's only $27 on Amazon

Whether you're traveling for a week or a quick weekend away, part of the fun is the anticipation — and that definitely includes packing. When you reach the pre-trip packing stage, choosing which tote or suitcase to bring can feel like a make-or-break decision. After all, the anatomy of a bag is important, and the size and shape can impact how easily you move about your travels. The good news is Amazon shoppers have found a solution, and it lies within this unassuming duffel that retails for as little as $27 and has over 3,000 positive ratings.