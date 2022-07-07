Hitting the trails in uncomfortable clothing can derail any hiking trip. And when it's hot outside, the last thing you want to do is sport a pair of rigid shorts that aren't sweat-wicking or breathable. If your hiking wardrobe is in need of a warm-weather refresh, or if you've just been looking for versatile athletic pieces for everyday wear, Amazon shoppers have discovered a ″super comfortable″ go-to pair in the Hugut Hiking Shorts.

Made from a lightweight and moisture-wicking polyester-spandex blend, the popular women's hiking shorts are designed to keep you cool and comfortable throughout your trek, whether it's on your favorite trail, a run through the neighborhood, or a busy travel day. The shorts offer four-way stretch so you can move freely, and they have an adjustable drawstring waistband to create a customizable fit.

And, thanks to their anti-chafe 7-inch inseam, the cargo shorts aren't likely to ride up when you're on the move and they'll provide additional coverage from the sun and unforeseen obstacles. Plus, the fabric is enhanced with UPF 50+ protection to protect your skin from UV rays. And, did we mention that they're loaded with pockets? Wearers can utilize two side pockets, two deep cargo pockets, and one rear pocket, each featuring a zipper closure to keep your essentials secure.

You can get the Hugut Hiking Shorts in seven neutral colors, including classic black and khaki beige, as well as army green to add a bit more color to your closet. Sizes range from small to 2XL. But the best part is that the shorts are priced at $27, which is wallet-friendly enough to stock up on multiple colors.

"These shorts are perfect," one shopper raved. Another reviewer wrote, "These fit great and were very comfy" adding that the bottoms "did not wrinkle when packed [and] laundered nicely." Speaking to their breathability, a third Amazon customer chimed in: "These are the best shorts for walking in [the] south Texas heat and humidity."

As for how they perform during exercise and other activities, one avid outdoors enthusiast was "extremely happy" to report that the shorts "definitely stood up to the hikes and the weather" of California's Channel Islands, adding that "they were easy to move in and, after a lot of use, kept their shape beautifully." But, there's no denying that the pockets that are the most-loved feature. Another reviewer shared, "To me, the pockets were a game-changer because women's shorts these days hardly come with a pocket to even put a lip gloss in."

Apart from being hailed as the ″perfect hiking shorts″ by adventurers, they've also earned a seal of approval from shoppers looking for comfortable alternatives to denim and cotton shorts, as they can be easily incorporated into your everyday wardrobe.

One customer admitted, "These are the only shorts I wear." In fact, some even love to wear them as a swim cover-up. The possibilities are endless! Intrigued? We thought you'd be. Get yourself a pair of the Hugut Hiking Shorts on Amazon today since they're just $27.