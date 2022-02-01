I Finally Found Earrings That Never Get Knotted With My Mask and Headphones, and They're Perfect for Traveling

There are a few reasons I have crowned huggie hoops, and especially the ones from Studs, the earring of the COVID-era. On a regular basis, I am out in the world wearing my glasses and a mask and then sometimes wired earphones. There are so many things that can, and have, gotten stuck or tied themselves up in knots. Even with a simple stud earring, my mask would find ways to slip in the cracks. Yet, I have never once experienced this with the full circle closure of a huggie hoop. I have also enjoyed a newfound ease and comfort with huggie hoops — I can wear them for days, weeks even, without having to take them out, which has also made them the only piece of jewelry I feel truly comfortable flying in.