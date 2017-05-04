We all dream of vacationing like the stylish elite, with the perfect outfit for every occasion that also looks effortlessly chic. How do they make it look so easy?

Take a cue from Natalie Kingham, who has it down pat. As the buying director at MATCHESFASHION.COM, London-based Kingham has spearheaded some of the most covetable collaborations and launches with brands from all over the globe. This spring she is traveling to the eclectic city of Marrakech.

"I just love it there, it is guaranteed sunshine and not too far from London," she said.

For this particular trip, we sat down to discuss what's on her packing list. Here are Kingham's must-have items.