How to pack like a fashion insider
We all dream of vacationing like the stylish elite, with the perfect outfit for every occasion that also looks effortlessly chic. How do they make it look so easy?
Take a cue from Natalie Kingham, who has it down pat. As the buying director at MATCHESFASHION.COM, London-based Kingham has spearheaded some of the most covetable collaborations and launches with brands from all over the globe. This spring she is traveling to the eclectic city of Marrakech.
"I just love it there, it is guaranteed sunshine and not too far from London," she said.
For this particular trip, we sat down to discuss what's on her packing list. Here are Kingham's must-have items.
Bags
"I'm packing great basket from Muuñ that I can use on the flight and an Antonello Tedde crochet bag for shopping in the souks. And if there is space for a third bag, I'll take a more structured basket from KhoKho."
Daywear
"Lisa Marie Fernandez has super chic beachwear that can also be worn out to lunch. In particular this linen white off-the-shoulder dress is a favorite."
Evening Wear
"I'm bringing a heavier weight kaftan for evening. Muzungu Sisters, Vita Kin, and Rhode Resort all have great styles in luxurious fabrications."
Scarves
"A super luxe cashmere and silk scarf from Brunello Cucinelli and a light toosh cashmere scarf from Denis Colomb. Both have styles made from the finest cashmere and are a wardrobe essential for travelling. Perfect for wrapping yourself up on a cooler night or on the plane."
Sandals
"I always pack a simple sandal for the beach, that is still beautiful enough to walk around in. Look no further than Álvaro and K. Jacques for the perfect pair. I also pack a more heavy weight sandal to wear from day to night – Chloé and Marni are both great for this."
Boots
"Tan boots are great for that surprise flash flood. Gabriela Hearst and Isabel Marant have nice styles for the Spring/Summer 2017 season."