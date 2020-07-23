Hotels.com Just Invented the Perfect Bathrobe — and It Comes With Wi-Fi, Snacks, and $1,500 Gift Card

Hotels.com wants you to slip into something more comfortable this summer. Even if you’re on the road.

To help people relax during these chaotic times the accommodations website is launching its comfiest offering yet: The Hotels.com Road Trip Robe.

What exactly is the Road Trip Robe? According to Hotels.com, it’s a “wearable hotel suite” so people can bring “all the perks of #HotelLife to your car.” That includes hotel upgrades like a stocked pocket filled with must-have road trip snacks and hand wipes, and even built-in Wi-Fi so you can “pass the hours in the car with aimless scrolling and streaming.”

But wait, there’s more. In fact, there’s a lot more.

Image zoom Hotels.com

Inside the robe, “guests” will find a locked safe pocket, just like the one they’d find in any hotel suite, as well as a mattress seat cushion “that feels like you’re relaxing on a plush hotel bed, even when you’re stuck in traffic.” Thee’s also a hot and cold pocket for “perfect temperature storage from gas station hot dogs to pints of ice cream” and a tech pocket for “your phone and charger since a dead phone is no good at giving directions.”

There’s also some hand sanitizer — because this is 2020 we’re talking about. But that’s not the best part. The best part is the $1,500 Hotels.com gift card sitting in the pocket as well as a year-long upgrade to Hotels.com gold status, which comes with VIP perks like room upgrades, late checkout, and priority customer service.

“As the travel landscape continues to change and there is an increase in the popularity of road trips, we want to help travelers live their best hotel life wherever their adventures take them, however they get there,” Josh Belkin, Vice President of the Hotels.com brand, shared in a statement. “The Hotels.com Road Trip Robe brings the best parts of the hotel experience with road-trippers from stop to stop.”