This New Dolce & Gabbana Collection Is Inspired by One of Sardinia's Most Magical Hotels

A summer sojourn in Italy is unlike any other trip. You'll spend your days strolling through tiny towns perched on cliffs overlooking picturesque bays, stopping in charming shops and authentic restaurants to indulge in pasta and fresh seafood, and relaxing at beautiful beach clubs. Perhaps nowhere is as charming as Sardinia, an island with more than 1,000 miles of coastline to explore. One of its most iconic hotels, Hotel Cala di Volpe, a Luxury Collection Hotel, epitomizes the unparalleled glamour of the island's tiny Costa Smeralda. The hotel has a unique Mediterranean design from renowned architect Jacques Couëlle, which features curving whitewashed and pastel-colored walls and arched windows.

The Dolce & Gabbana at Hotel Cala di Volpe Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

This summer, Hotel Cala di Volpe partnered with Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, which opened a seasonal pop-up shop in the hotel and unveiled an exclusive capsule collection that celebrates the beauty of Sardinia. The collection's bright colors and Italian-inspired designs will let you bring a little piece of the island's sense of la dolce vita home with you.

The collection includes caftans, shirts, hats, and scarves in the fashion house's signature bold colors and vivid prints. The pieces feature bright, sunny motifs that instantly evoke Sardinia's scenery. There are idyllic coastal towns with whitewashed buildings, brilliantly colored flowers, lush foliage, and, of course, the azure blue of the Mediterranean Sea. Whenever you wear these pieces, you'll feel instantly transported to Italy. The collection is available at Dolce & Gabbana's pop-up shop in the hotel.

Details from Dolce & Gabbana at Hotel Cala di Volpe Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana