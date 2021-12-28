Amazon Shoppers Say This 'Pretty Powerful' $13 Portable Fan Doubles as a White Noise Machine
One of the best parts about any vacation is the anticipation. There's a fun sense of unknown in the air, and it can be energizing to wonder whether or not famed cities and sites will live up to their hype. But if you're particular about your sleep (and many people are), you might also be anticipating restless nights spent away from the comforts of home. If you typically fall asleep to white noise Amazon shoppers say this $13 personal fan can produce white noise in spades wherever you are.
The Honeywell Turbo On-the-Go Personal Fan is designed to travel with you. The lightweight fan measures 5 by 4.7 by 12.5 inches, and you can power it by either batteries or a USB cable. The Honeywell fan can push cool air up to 3 feet away, and you can choose how you want to position it: One option is to hang it, while another is to bend the handle around and use it as a convenient stand. Either way, Amazon shoppers are impressed with its ability to cool them off and provide white noise.
"I am a person who has to sleep with a fan," said one of the 1,100 five-star reviewers. "I started traveling for work and not having a fan was ruining my sleep. Most fans I was looking up were either completely battery operated or hand-held. This was the only one I could find where I could plug it in, it was large enough to be on a nightstand and actually make noise and move enough air for me to be able to sleep. I take it on all trips now, and it is so compact."
"Love this little fan," wrote a shopper, who called it the "perfect travel companion" and added that the fan is "pretty powerful" despite its small size. "It's not the loudest but it's enough to provide the white noise I need to fall asleep. Packs easily in my luggage for travel."
"This fan is a gem: It is quiet, gentle, well designed, and effective for the purpose intended," concluded another five-star reviewer.
With the Honeywell portable fan, you can rest easy before and during your trip. Buy it on Amazon for just $13.