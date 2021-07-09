This $16 Pet Seat Cover Protects Cars From Fur, Muddy Paws, Scratches, and Other Messes
There's no better road trip copilot than your pup. But if your furry friend is prone to accidents when you start cruising, traveling with a dog can quickly turn into a nightmare. Opting for a seat cover is a great way to minimize pet messes, and there's one, in particular, that's being dubbed as the best car seat cover by pet owners: the Honest Outfitters Dog Car Seat Cover. This Amazon dog car seat cover is currently touting a 4.6-star rating from thousands of happy reviewers, each of which say that it helped save their seats from their furry companions.
Designed to withstand scratches, spills, and accidents, this durable and waterproof seat cover is made with four layers of protection so you can rest assured that your seat is defended. It anchors against your seat and is equipped with rubber backings, a secure headrest buckle, thick straps, and side flaps to ensure that it won't slip off the slip when the car is in motion—or if your pup decides to stretch out during your trip. When accidents do arise, just wipe the cover clean or give it a pass with your handheld vacuum to remove whatever your dog left behind.
To buy: amazon.com, $16
In their reviews, Amazon shoppers praised the Honest Outfitters Dog Car Seat Cover for its functional design and effectiveness. Many were also impressed by how easy it was to install and how well it fits their seat.
"It makes my car look great and it keeps the mess off of my cloth seats," shared one shopper, who added that it doesn't get in the way of the seat belt buckle. "It has caught water and lots and lots of dog fur. It's been a real lifesaver. The clasp is very sturdy and the material is woven perfectly."
The seat cover has earned a seal of approval from pet owners with various sized cars and trucks, especially those with leather seats. "I foster dogs of all breeds and sizes of dogs and this seat totally saved my passenger side leather seat," another reviewer wrote. "I bought this one for my husband's $90,000 corvette because he lets our Boxer ride along and his seats are way too valuable to mess up."
According to reviewers, it's easy to clean and disassemble when humans need to ride shotgun. "It quickly snaps onto my passenger seat to keep all my pet mess (shedding fur, muddy feet, wet tummies) in one easy-to-remove and roll up spot," one customer said. "[It] has really saved me from having floating dog hair in my car for days after our outings. I just remove and shake it out and air it out if it's gotten wet… [I] have machine washed it and air-dried with no problems."
Keep your car clean during your next road trip with your pup with the Honest Outfitters Dog Car Seat Cover. Grab the top-rated seat cover on Amazon today for $16.