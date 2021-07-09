This $16 Pet Seat Cover Protects Cars From Fur, Muddy Paws, Scratches, and Other Messes

Designed to withstand scratches, spills, and accidents, this durable and waterproof seat cover is made with four layers of protection so you can rest assured that your seat is defended. It anchors against your seat and is equipped with rubber backings, a secure headrest buckle, thick straps, and side flaps to ensure that it won't slip off the slip when the car is in motion—or if your pup decides to stretch out during your trip. When accidents do arise, just wipe the cover clean or give it a pass with your handheld vacuum to remove whatever your dog left behind.