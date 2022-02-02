Amazon Shoppers Say This One-piece Is the 'Best Suit' They've Ever Owned, and It's Under $35
Whether you're experiencing cold temperatures or your umpteenth snow day, the cure for the winter blues might just be an escape from the season — and a beach in the tropics is definitely the place to go. But before you pack your bags and slather on sunscreen, you might want to update the bathing suits in your closet. If you love wearing one-piece suits or you want to try one from a favorite brand, this best-selling swimsuit is a great place to start since it's on sale right now with prices starting at $29.
With more than 12,200 five-star ratings and 2,200 five-star reviews, the Hilor one-piece swimsuit is clearly an Amazon-shopper favorite. Some standout features? It's designed from 82 percent nylon, 18 percent spandex, and is fully lined. Plus, the gaps that appear in between the straps and across the waist actually include mesh for added coverage and style, and you can choose whether to wear the wire-free bra cups for extra support or to remove them for added comfort.
"I wanted to find a one-piece bathing suit that was comfortable and still flattering, and this one hit the mark perfectly," wrote one shopper, who titled their review, "Best suit I've ever owned." They continued, "I even plan on ordering another color this summer."
"This bathing suit is amazing," wrote another five-star reviewer, who purchased a second suit and wore both "exclusively" on their vacation. "It fits so well and looks expensive. The material is really soft and comfortable, even the striped part, and I didn't have to deal with the frequent 'adjustments' around the chest or butt area like I often do with other one-piece suits. I received several compliments when wearing it on vacation from men and women alike…This suit has ruined all others for me. Bottom line, buy this, you will fall in love!"
The tummy control one-piece is available in sizes small to XXL. But the brand recommends consulting the size chart and even ordering a size larger than your typical size, as the suit can run small. Keep in mind the shoulder straps are elastic and will tie behind your neck, so you will be able to customize the fit of your suit while you're wearing it.
"Loved the fit of this," wrote a happy shopper of their swimsuit. "After reading comments, I sized up from a small to a medium, and it was perfect."
The Hilor one-piece bathing suit is available in a whopping 45 colors, so you're nearly guaranteed to find one that will fill your bathing suit void just in time for your mid-winter escape. Shop the suit before the sale ends.