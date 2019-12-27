This Convertible Travel Bag Can Be Worn As a Tote or Backpack — and It's 40% Off Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

Whether you’re a frequent flyer or only travel a few times a year, a high-quality carry-on bag is something you definitely want to invest in. The perfect option should be lightweight, spacious, and comfortable enough to carry around all day. And it should also be stylish and versatile, so you can wear it just about anywhere.

That’s why we were so excited to discover Herschel Supply Co’s Travel Tote Backpack. Not only does the bag have multiple compartments and pockets to keep your belongings safe and organized, but it can also be worn as both a backpack and a tote bag, depending on your preference. And did we mention it’s currently 40 percent off thanks to Nordstrom’s Half-yearly Sale?

Related: Tons of Best-selling Items Are on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now — Here’s What to Shop

The convertible bag features a fleece-lined padded tech pocket that’s big enough to store a 15-inch laptop, side pockets that can hold water bottles or umbrellas, and an exterior compartment that boasts an organizing flap, key clip, and sunglasses pocket.

The backpack straps can be stored in a hideaway pocket when they aren’t in use, and there’s even a trolley sleeve on the back so you can attach the bag to your luggage handle to make navigating through the airport a breeze.

Normally priced at $110, this handy travel bag is marked down to just $66 right now. But remember, the deal is only good until January 2, or while supplies last, so if you want to save big on this backpack, we suggest adding it to your shopping cart immediately.

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $66 (originally $110)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.