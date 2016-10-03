Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

She's back at it again, this time with a striped sweater ensemble that could easily take you from airplane to casual jaunt about town.

Here's how to get the same look.

Cozy Striped Sweater

This striped number from Chloé looks both comfortable and stylish. The mohair-wool-cashmere blend and its boxy fit makes it roomy enough to handle the constant shifting of sitting pretty in an airplane seat and chic enough to handle whatever activity you've got planned post-flight.

To buy: Farfetch, $657.70

Flared, Open-Hem Jeans

A textured top calls for an understated pant of jean, but this pair comes with an added bit of character: a flared, open-hem cropped cut. This Rag & Bone denim is also the perfect design for framing a particularly killer pair of shoes. And about Klum's shoes...

To buy: Nordstrom, $146.25

Platform Sandals

Now, we wouldn't recommend wearing such an ambitious pair of platform sandals to the airport on the regular, but Klum's ensemble works. Paired with a casual sweater and jeans, these Yves Saint Laurent peep-toes take her outfit to another level (and height).

To buy: Farfetch, $895