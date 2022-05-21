This 'Liquid Magic' Face Oil Reduced Shoppers' Wrinkles in 1 Week — and T+L Readers Get 40% Off

If you're traveling light or just for a few days, leave your more extensive skincare routine at home in favor of this 0.5-fluid-ounce bottle. Some customers suggest layering it under a moisturizer or mixing it with another serum, but it's also effective on its own. While marketed as a face oil, the Health Priority vitamin E oil provides moisture and protection for your lips, body, and hair, too, if you're in a pinch. Those with sensitive skin swear by the jojoba and avocado-infused product as it doesn't contain any harsh chemicals, but it may not work for everyone. Like with any addition to your skincare regimen (or with a new pair of travel shoes), you'll want to test it out before you go anywhere. Start with a small patch test, and wait a day or two to ensure you don't have any adverse reactions.