This 'Liquid Magic' Face Oil Reduced Shoppers' Wrinkles in 1 Week — and T+L Readers Get 40% Off
While travelers and skincare experts alike preach the benefits of a moisturizer or mask to repair post-flight dry skin, there's another hydrating product you need in your toiletry bag: vitamin E oil.
Most people are familiar with vitamin E and its role as an antioxidant. You can find it in foods like sunflower seeds, spinach, and avocados. When used topically, however, the oil has a host of other benefits, including reducing the appearance of scars, wrinkles, and fine lines. Like most skincare products, there's an overwhelming number of brands touting vitamin E creams and serums. But one on Amazon stands out from the crowd with over 7,000 five-star reviews.
Health Priority's vitamin E oil is one of those rare items that claims to do it all — and can back it up with results. When used regularly, the powerhouse product hydrates and heals skin, diminishes wrinkles, reduces under-eye circles and puffiness, and promotes collagen production. And some customers are seeing changes to their complexions fast, like "within the first week of use" fast. One shopper noted that the oil made her "skin softer, lessened wrinkles…[and] lightened dark spots," leaving her face looking "more youthful and plump… almost dewy."
Originally $25, the vitamin E face oil is currently 40 percent off (or $15 before tax), exclusively for Travel+Leisure readers.
If you're traveling light or just for a few days, leave your more extensive skincare routine at home in favor of this 0.5-fluid-ounce bottle. Some customers suggest layering it under a moisturizer or mixing it with another serum, but it's also effective on its own. While marketed as a face oil, the Health Priority vitamin E oil provides moisture and protection for your lips, body, and hair, too, if you're in a pinch. Those with sensitive skin swear by the jojoba and avocado-infused product as it doesn't contain any harsh chemicals, but it may not work for everyone. Like with any addition to your skincare regimen (or with a new pair of travel shoes), you'll want to test it out before you go anywhere. Start with a small patch test, and wait a day or two to ensure you don't have any adverse reactions.
There's a repeated sentiment of "a little goes a long way" throughout the glowing customer reviews, meaning this magical vitamin E oil already gets you a great bang for your buck. If you want to stretch that buck even further, stock up on Health Priority's product this weekend while it's just $15.
