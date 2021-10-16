Combat Cold Airports With This Best-selling $9 Sweatshirt From Amazon
No matter if it's the middle of summer or the height of winter, airports and even hotels can feel frigid inside — and there's nothing worse than not being prepared to combat the cold air. Before you officially proclaim your packing complete, don't forget to add a sweatshirt to the mix. Because there's nothing like a cozy layer from home, meet the sweatshirt that's earned a perfect five-star rating from more than 79,300 shoppers.
The Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt currently sits in the number one best-selling spot in the "Sports & Outdoors" category on Amazon — and that's due to several factors that combine for maximum comfort. First, the outer layer of the sweatshirt is designed from 50 percent cotton and 50 percent polyester, while the interior layer includes fleece that's made from up to five percent recycled polyester. The cuffs and waistband do include elastic, but shoppers note both areas are just enough to keep any bagginess at bay.
"I seriously love these," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I was hesitant to purchase as I'm female and assumed this might create a boxy shape since these are men's shirts, but it doesn't. It's lightweight, as everyone mentioned, but also warm!"
"I bought this sweatshirt to run in during the winter months," said another reviewer. "The product fit just how I wanted. It hits at about the belt/waist and fits well through [the] chest and arms. The arms are a little long, but I have shorter arms — [and] the cuffs prevent it from slipping onto [my] hands. I liked this product so much, I have ordered a second one to add to my workout rotation."
To add even more coziness to the equation, every Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt also solves a few pesky problems that might arise when you're wearing a different hoodie. First, every sweatshirt is made without tags, so you never have to worry about one itching the back of your neck mid-flight. Second, you can launder your sweatshirt without fearing pills will form because each sweatshirt is created with fabric that resists them. Another bonus? The collar promises to never roll or bunch, even after countless wears.
"I'd give it 10 stars if I could," wrote a third five-star reviewer. "I'm obsessed with this crewneck. I've never gotten such a great sweatshirt for such a great price. Slightly oversized and perfectly roomy, perfect for layering too. I live in Florida, so I didn't want something super hot and heavy — just something light for cooler beach days, and this is it. Have washed it many times, and it's still as soft as the first time."
With prices starting at $9 and up to 17 colors available, plan to purchase multiples of the unisex Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt for everyday wear and plenty of travel.