Even People Who Hate Flip-flops Love These Comfy, Cushioned $32 Thong Sandals
Flip-flops are a welcome addition to any summer uniform, whether you're spending time at the beach, in your backyard, on the trails, or walking around new cities. But this is only the case when they're supportive and comfortable. After all, nothing derails a day like blisters, achy heels, or a broken toe thong (into the garbage they go!).
If you've been on the hunt for a new pair of sandals that'll put all of your other flip-flops to shame, the Gubarun Outdoor Sandals have been winning over Amazon shoppers with their supportive fit, durable construction, and plush cushioning that leaves feet ″singing″ with relief. In fact, customers who hate flip-flops found this pair to be so comfortable, it has even replaced other higher-end versions in their closets.
The popular men's sandals have nearly 18,000 five-star ratings and just went on sale. For a limited time, you can score certain colors and sizes for up to 34 percent off. What's more, there's a special on-site coupon that you can clip to help you save an additional five percent off, bringing the price tag of the flip-flops down to just $32.
The Gubarun Outdoor Sandals get their reviewer-loved arch support from the thick, cushioned insole, which molds to your foot for long-lasting comfort. Their deep heel cup, raised toe bar, and wide cushioned straps work together to stabilize your foot, keep it securely in place, and prevent irritation and foot soreness.
Built for durability, the walking sandals boast thick, sturdy rubber soles that absorb shock with every step to take pressure off your joints. The lugged, non-slip outsole can withstand exposure to water, sharp rocks, hard pavement, and any other common obstacle you may encounter on your adventure to help you confidently navigate any terrain.
Buyers have their choice of 19 color combinations, each sleek enough to be paired with your favorite casual outfits, and sizes range from Men's 7.5 to 16. You can even consult the handy size guide to find your perfect fit.
If you need more convincing that these sandals deserve a spot in your warm-weather rotation, look no further than Amazon shopper testimonials. One wearer reported that "there was no 'break-in' period." They added, "They were super comfortable the first time I slipped them on. Perfect fit." Another customer vouched for their "out-of-the-box" comfort, after taking them on a 5-mile walk with "no issues at all." They even called the Gubarun sandals their "new go-to" pair, since the toe straps haven't rubbed them uncomfortably like those of other flip-flops.
Further highlighting their comfort, one reviewer described the sandals as being "not too light, not too heavy, just right with great support, and very durable." They went on to call the flip-flops "the best" they've ever owned. And they weren't the only buyer to label them as the best. Another shopper raved, "These sandals are the best things that ever happened to my feet."
And just because they come with an affordable price tag, doesn't mean they're poor quality. "The materials are strong and construction robust, and they fit and feel wonderful," one shopper said. "Offering good support and grip, these flip-flops prove that you don't have to venture into the $60-plus category just to get a great sandal."
Curious about their traction? A customer highlighted their anti-slip grip, saying that "the bottoms make me feel like I can run up a mountain" thanks to the traction that makes them feel confident on any terrain. And if you're thinking about recruiting the Gubarun sandals as your new water shoes, this reviewer shared that theirs were "subjected to hiking and water many times" through the summer and showed "almost no signs of wear at all." Plus, another mentioned wearing them on a river trip, and noted that they fell off and floated, making them easier to rescue.
Looking for a comfortable summer sandal that you can wear for a variety of activities and occasions? Now's the time to ditch your unsupportive flip-flops for the reviewer-approved Gubarun Outdoor Sandals. Get a pair on Amazon today for just $32 while the sale price lasts.