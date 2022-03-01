Amazon Customers Prefer This $36 Vest to Higher-end Versions, and Its Price Just Dropped Even Lower
Spring is on the horizon, and the season's famous transitional weather is about to make getting dressed in the morning an incredible challenge. The inconsistent weather and fluctuating temperatures require strategic outerwear — you want a layer that is lightweight when under the sun's beams, but warm enough for chilly evening commutes. That's where vests come into play.
Looking for a new sleeveless option? For more than 2,000 Amazon shoppers, the Fuinloth Women's Fleece Vest is the one you need for this time of year. Reviewers say it checks all the boxes, since it's lightweight, comfortable, fashionable, and provides ″the right amount of warmth″ without being too heavy. And, as luck would have it, the top-rated outerwear piece is on sale for 28 percent off, bringing the price down to $26.
The midweight vest makes the perfect addition to any spring wardrobe with its midweight construction and soft, cozy fleece material. You can wear it fully zipped to help retain body heat on a cold flight or windy day (plus, the stand-up collar adds protection and warmth), or leave the zipper open to increase breathability and airflow for days spent sightseeing or hiking.
What's more, elasticized shoulders allow for freedom of movement, and two deep, zippered side pockets store your essentials while keeping your hands toasty on the go. And if you don't like carrying a purse or bag while out and about there are two inner stash pockets so you can keep your valuables and travel documents close and secure.
The fleece vest is designed with contoured side seams to create a more flattering silhouette, which Amazon shoppers say makes it superior to other boxier vests by eliminating undesired bulk. But, you'll still be happy to know that despite its tailored fit, many shared that it's still roomy enough to layer sweaters underneath. Plus, it can also be comfortably worn beneath a jacket for extra warmth.
As for its quality, one reviewer wrote, "This vest is made well, and I like the weight of the fabric; not too thick, but also not a thin or cheap fleece." Another applauded its flattering fit and durable fleece material, noting that it's "comparable to higher-end brands." One last shopper called it a great spring wardrobe addition, reporting that it's "light enough to layer under a warmer coat, but warm enough to hold its own on an in-between day."
And, after reviewing its glowing reviews, the general consensus is that many shoppers went back to purchase more colors. While customers say the women's fleece vest is worth the investment at full-price, it's even more budget-friendly to add one (or two!) to your cart right now, given that it's marked down to $26. Shop the Fuinloth Women's Fleece Vest on Amazon while it's discounted at 28 percent off.