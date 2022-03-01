Amazon Customers Prefer This $36 Vest to Higher-end Versions, and Its Price Just Dropped Even Lower

Looking for a new sleeveless option? For more than 2,000 Amazon shoppers, the Fuinloth Women's Fleece Vest is the one you need for this time of year. Reviewers say it checks all the boxes, since it's lightweight, comfortable, fashionable, and provides ″the right amount of warmth″ without being too heavy. And, as luck would have it, the top-rated outerwear piece is on sale for 28 percent off, bringing the price down to $26.