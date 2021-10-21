Amazon Shoppers Say This Is the 'Warmest and Most Flattering' Puffer Vest Yet 

Now that warm and hazy mornings are gone and chilly, frosty mornings are slowly taking their place, it's time to think about adding layering pieces to your wardrobe. Layers are great for this time of the year when it's not cold enough for coats, but not warm enough to not have any protective layer on anymore. One item you should consider adding to your wardrobe to help solve this dilemma? This $26 quilted vest that Amazon reviewers can't stop praising — it's not only easily packable, but it's also great for hiking.