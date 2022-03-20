Free People's New Hiking Boots Will Take You Seamlessly From Mountaintop to Downtown

The new, limited-edition Adrikas collaboration features two distinct colorways that stand apart from Danner's usual line thanks to the fashionable teamup. And although you might not know it from the trendy look, these are legit hiking boots. Too many stylish boots that get advertised as hiking shoes are actually uncomfortable, completely useless in wet conditions, and overall just unsuited for actual outdoor adventuring. The Adrika boots rely on Danner's well-known superior craftsmanship, boasting water-resistant suede exterior, OrthoLite footbeds for serious comfort, and a lugged sole that prevents you from slipping and sliding down the trail. Another plus? No breaking in required: These boots are good to go out of the box. Combine that with Free People's signature creative, boho styling, and you've got an incredible boot that looks as good as it performs.