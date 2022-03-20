Free People's New Hiking Boots Will Take You Seamlessly From Mountaintop to Downtown
I live in Boulder, Colorado, which is known for having amazing hiking trails in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains that lead right into an incredibly vibrant downtown. More often than not, you'lll find people strolling the fashionable shops on the main drag, Pearl Street, or hitting fine dining restaurants dressed in their very best outdoor gear. Needless to say, in a small city where you have to be prepared both to hit the trails and run into everyone you know at the farmer's market, a good-looking pair of hiking shoes is absolutely crucial.
While I have a few pairs of great trail shoes, I wouldn't say any of them are especially cute — so I always keep an extra pair in my car to change into before grabbing my post-workout green juice. Now that we are approaching spring, however, I really wanted a pair of hikers that would take me from mountaintop to rooftop lunch without an outfit change. I wasn't willing to compromise on fashion or function. Luckily, the newest collaboration between Free People's new activewear brand, FP Movement, and outdoor shoe brand Danner is here, and they've come up with the only hiking shoe you will ever need: the Danner x FP Movement Adrika Hiker Boot.
The new, limited-edition Adrikas collaboration features two distinct colorways that stand apart from Danner's usual line thanks to the fashionable teamup. And although you might not know it from the trendy look, these are legit hiking boots. Too many stylish boots that get advertised as hiking shoes are actually uncomfortable, completely useless in wet conditions, and overall just unsuited for actual outdoor adventuring. The Adrika boots rely on Danner's well-known superior craftsmanship, boasting water-resistant suede exterior, OrthoLite footbeds for serious comfort, and a lugged sole that prevents you from slipping and sliding down the trail. Another plus? No breaking in required: These boots are good to go out of the box. Combine that with Free People's signature creative, boho styling, and you've got an incredible boot that looks as good as it performs.
I have the Perfect Navy colorway, with vibrant paneling in pink, orange, and deep blue (which perfectly offsets my mostly black and gray activewear), but the boots also come in a beautiful neutral Buttercream with subtle laser etching. Whichever shoe you choose, you're sure to draw the attention of fellow hikers or passerbys. Every single time I wear my Danner x FP Movement Adrika Hiker Boots, whether it's for a Target run or my weekly girl's hike and brunch, I get multiple compliments from men and women alike on the uniqueness of the shoe. I have gotten them muddy a few times, but they wipe off pretty easily with a damp cloth. (What good is a hiking boot that you can't get dirty)? Like the rest of the FP Movement collection, the collab with Danner is sleek, hip, and utterly usable.
