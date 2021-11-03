The 'Best Smartwatch' Amazon Reviewers Have Ever Owned Is on Sale for More Than $100 Off
"Smartwatch" was hardly a word a decade ago, but now, the wearable tech is everywhere — which means shopping for the right one for your needs and preferences can quickly get overwhelming, not to mention expensive. But a smartwatch that Amazon shoppers have deemed as "best watch" they've ever owned, the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch, is currently on sale for less than $200.
The classic timepiece brand's fifth-generation smartwatch might look like a standard circular watch at first glance, but once its touchscreen lights up, you'll be able to access its versatile features. Keeping you on track with your health goals, the swim-proof Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle tracks your heart rate, monitors activity with the built-in GPS, and even records sleep history. allowing you to set sleep goals.
Not all days are the same, and this Fossil smartwatch understands that: With four multi-day battery modes, you can switch from using all features to having the device act as a simple digital watch, depending on your charging ability and activities throughout the day. However, you can charge this watch up to 80 percent in under an hour, so there's no need to miss out on its Wifi-enabled features.
The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle seamlessly syncs up to both Apple and Android devices, keeping you connected with all incoming calls, texts, emails, payments, and social media notifications. Many users have even raved about the seamless setup in their Amazon reviews. "What a great device. Hate to even call it a watch. It's so much more," one wrote. "Super easy setup, had it connected in minutes. Reminding me to get up and move as it counts my steps and heartbeat and the connectivity to my phone is seamless."
But mostly, their praise is general — and effusive. "This watch so far is just superior to both of my previous smartwatches," one shopper wrote, while another reviewer said, "I HIGHLY recommend anyone in the market for an affordable, versatile and durable timepiece to invest in this amazing technology. You simply will be thrilled."
Fossil just released the new Gen 6, which likely accounts for these sale prices. But if the 1,000 five-star reviews are any indication, you'll be just as happy with the Fossil Gen 5 — and you'll save more than $100 in the process. Shop on Amazon below.
To buy: amazon.com, $208 (was $324)
