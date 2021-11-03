The 'Best Smartwatch' Amazon Reviewers Have Ever Owned Is on Sale for More Than $100 Off

The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle seamlessly syncs up to both Apple and Android devices, keeping you connected with all incoming calls, texts, emails, payments, and social media notifications. Many users have even raved about the seamless setup in their Amazon reviews. "What a great device. Hate to even call it a watch. It's so much more," one wrote. "Super easy setup, had it connected in minutes. Reminding me to get up and move as it counts my steps and heartbeat and the connectivity to my phone is seamless."