Golfers Say These Rain Gloves Also Keep Their Hands Sweat-Free — and They're $20 on Amazon
Whether you have tee times at your home course or you're planning to visit new-to-you courses throughout the country, the spring, summer, and even fall are three of the most popular seasons to play golf. Though many days throughout these seasons have ideal weather for play, the hotter temperatures of summer present specific challenges. But one of the top golf brands has designed equipment to meet the needs of the heat – FootJoy's RainGrip Golf Gloves.
Golf is a sport where finesse is key, and one way to attempt to par the course is ensuring your equipment allows you to play well and enjoy your round. But similar to other sports, especially during the summer, sweat is a given. However, if your hands become too sweaty while golfing, it can be difficult to maintain a proper grip on your clubs. The RainGrip Golf Gloves, which are on sale for $20 on Amazon, work to solve that problem.
Rather than wearing a single glove, one of the features about the RainGrip Golf Gloves is they are sold in a pair. The idea is to wear both to preserve your grip on your clubs when it's hot as well as when it rains. According to the brand, it all comes down to the knit material added to the gloves' palms and the specific fabric used throughout. "The QuikDry II knit material along the back of the fingers," the brand states, "assures optimum breathability, flexibility and quick-drying comfort."
"They're great for year-round play," said one five-star reviewer. "They not only work great in the rain but also during the hot summer months when the hands get sweaty. When wearing these gloves in the summer months, one never needs to worry about the club slipping in your hands. I wear them at all times. I find they've kept my grips cleaner for longer periods of time and also reduce grip wear."
"They somehow grip better in the rain than my normal glove grips in the sun," added another reviewer. "As I was marveling at my magical new gloves, one of the players on the opposing team noticed and said, 'Oh, you have those too?' As I looked at his hands to see he was wearing these same gloves, he continued, 'Yeah man, best rain gloves ever.'"
Available in sizes small to extra-large, FootJoy RainGrip Golf Gloves are adjustable, and every pair includes a ball marker for added value. While they're marked down to one of their lowest prices, add a pair to your summer golf gear to achieve optimum comfort, even in the heat.