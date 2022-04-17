Travelers Have Found the 'Perfect Beach Vacation' Dress in This $33 Amazon Two-piece Set
If you ask us, there's no better way to celebrate the return of the warm weather than with a new dress — or two. This is especially the case if you've got a fun trip lined up this summer, which means you'll need plenty of flowy sundresses on hand for the pool, days of sightseeing, dinners out, and everything in between.
Looking for something that's versatile yet on-trend to bring along? Luckily for you, Amazon shoppers have found the ultimate summer dress in the Floerns Two-piece Set. Available in 12 fashion-forward colors and sizes XS to XL, the reviewer-loved Amazon dress is made up of a matching bandeau-style top and a maxi skirt — and it's every bit comfortable as it is stylish.
Since it's made from 100 percent rayon, the two-piece set is soft to the touch, breathable, and stretchy — not so much that it loses its shape, but rather, the fabric ensures that you can move comfortably and freely. For added airflow, the skirt has two slits that hit right above the knee cap. Not only does this keep things breezy, but it prevents you from tripping over extra fabric by giving you full mobility. Speaking of the skirt, it's also equipped with two roomy pockets that can store phones, keys, face masks, and other travel essentials discreetly.
As for the top, shoppers say that it stays in place (even after hours of wear) and doesn't stretch out. For some wearers, it's supportive enough that they felt comfortable going braless, and several noted that the material isn't see-through. Many reviewers were also happy to report that the combination of the top's longline hem and the skirt's high-rise waistband gave them enough coverage while still creating an outfit that felt ″flowy and summery,″ as well as ″sexy″ and ″put together.″
The vacation-ready two-piece dress has earned more than 1,700 five-star ratings from Amazon customers for its quality construction and ″extremely flattering″ fit, which many said resulted in a ″ton of compliments.″ One reviewer raved, "I was shocked by this two-piece. It is perfect. The length, the color, everything exceeded my expectations." Another chimed in to add that the top and skirt "hit in the right areas" and said they love having "something fun to spice up [their] wardrobe." Their review was followed by a shopper that exclaimed, "[This is] exactly what I've been searching for. [I] wear it constantly in the summer."
After explaining that the Floerns Two-piece Set is "great quality for the price," one buyer highlighted that it "does not wrinkle easily" and they can "pack [it] in a suitcase and wear without needing to steam." This combined with its versatility, makes the dress ″perfect for a beach vacation″ — hence why it's been dubbed a ″summertime charmer.″
Wondering how to incorporate the Floerns Two-piece Set into your travel wardrobe? Shoppers said it made an excellent cover-up for days spent by the beach and pool, as well as a casual outfit for activities like brunch and visiting amusement parks. With the right footwear and accessories, others said they had luck wearing the Amazon two-piece set out to formal dinners and events. Since it's so versatile, you can definitely wear the bandeau top and maxi skirt on their own, which means you'll have so many outfit possibilities, all without adding bulk to your luggage, we might add.
Treat yourself to the Floerns Two-piece Set on Amazon today. Based on all of the glowing reviews it's earned, we're sure you'll want to stock up on multiple colors.