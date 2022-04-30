These No-show Socks Survived a 14-hour Travel Day Without Falling Down — and I'm About to Buy More
I've embraced plenty of social media-inspired fashion trends in the past, but one that I just can't seem to get behind is pairing my sneakers with quarter-length socks. It's a look that I've admired on others, but I very much prefer to have my socks low and virtually undetected in my shoes. So, you can only imagine how much I love a good pair of no-show socks, especially when I'm rocking my favorite tennis sneakers.
But as I've quickly learned, not every no-show sock is made the same. In fact, it's actually a rarity to find a pair that maintains a low profile without slipping off your foot mid-stride, resulting in having to readjust your socks multiple times throughout the day or suffering through it becoming bunched up at the front of your shoe (read: blisters). And, even if they do manage to stay in place, there's no guarantee that your feet are always in for a comfortable ride. Keeping this in mind, breathability, softness, and compression are other important design details that need to be factored into the equation when shopping for socks.
Just when I thought I was jaded by the no-show socks offerings out there, I was pleasantly surprised to be knocked off my feet by the Feetures Everyday Women's Ultra-Light No-Show Socks. The brand is responsible for one of my favorite running socks, which are incredibly supportive and always stay in place. Like the running socks, Feetures' no-shows use targeted compression technology in the arch to prevent fatigue and maximize shock absorption. This combined with its ultra-light cushioning system keep your foot comfortable and supported while remaining lightweight.
Each sock is also anatomically designed to fit your right and left foot individually, allowing them to conform to each foot's unique structure for a better fit. According to the brand, this approach also helps reduce blisters and discomfort. The no-show socks also have a seamless toe to boost comfort and eliminate irritation.
As if the socks' construction couldn't be any more impressive, the brand also uses yarn that's made of upcycled plastic bottles. Speaking of the fabric, these no-show socks feature a polyester-nylon-spandex blend that gives them their comfortable stretch. Also thrown into the mix are the brand's iWick fibers, which promote airflow and keep your feet dry and cool when you wear them.
But it's the socks' Heel Hugger design that's the real star. Each sock has a silicone strip across the bottom that self-fuses to the lining of your shoe to create a superior grip. This prevents the socks from sliding around and increases their overall comfort and fit. How grippy can they be? Well, let's just say they stayed in place during a 14-plus hour trip to Disneyland and didn't budge once. Their shock absorption, cushioning, compression, and breathability also helped them pass the Disneyland test; my feet felt dry — even in the California heat — and didn't feel tired until the evening firework show, which happened around hour 13.
I also didn't experience any blistering or irritation during my day and was elated to see that the socks acted as a protective buffer between the tongue of sneakers and the bridge of my foot, which haven't gotten along in the past when I've worn flimsy no-show socks.
Since then, I've worn the Feetures No-Show Socks on a variety of occasions, many of which involved working out or being on my feet for long periods of time. And I'm happy to report that they've kept my feet comfortable and supported through all of them.
If you're in need of a high-quality and reliable pair of no-show socks, the Feetures Everyday Women's Ultra-Light No-Show Socks are definitely worth trying. They're available in 12 colors and come in sizes small, medium, and large to accommodate shoe sizes ranging from 4 to 13. Your feet will thank you.