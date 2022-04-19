This 'Deceivingly Roomy' $20 Crossbody Bag Has an Anti-theft Feature That Makes It Perfect for Travel

Crossbody bags have earned a well-deserved spot in our travel wardrobes for their functionality, versatility, and overall stylishness. But, not every crossbody bag is made the same, which means you have to be extra careful with the one you choose to join you on your next trip. Regardless of where your travels take you, it's always in your best interest to carry a crossbody bag that's generous with space, equipped with pockets, and constructed from a durable material that won't succumb to the wear and tear on your journey. And, as an added bonus, it should feature a secure zipper to keep your valuables safe.