This 'Deceivingly Roomy' $20 Crossbody Bag Has an Anti-theft Feature That Makes It Perfect for Travel
Crossbody bags have earned a well-deserved spot in our travel wardrobes for their functionality, versatility, and overall stylishness. But, not every crossbody bag is made the same, which means you have to be extra careful with the one you choose to join you on your next trip. Regardless of where your travels take you, it's always in your best interest to carry a crossbody bag that's generous with space, equipped with pockets, and constructed from a durable material that won't succumb to the wear and tear on your journey. And, as an added bonus, it should feature a secure zipper to keep your valuables safe.
Having trouble finding a travel crossbody bag that checks off all the boxes? Luckily, there's a popular purse that's been generating a lot of buzz among Amazon shoppers, and it just so happens to be the ″perfect size for travel″ and offers ″a ton of space,″ according to reviewers. It's the FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Crossbody Bag. And, as fate would have it, the best-selling Amazon purse was just marked down by 20 percent. That means you can get one for as little as $20 while the deal lasts.
The faux-leather crossbody bag has an 8.5-inch by 5.5-inch by 2.75-inch frame that shoppers say is small enough to eliminate bulk while still offering "plenty of room for everything I need to carry." The slim purse keeps you organized with its three main pockets, two of which are located on the exterior of the bag and have zipper closures. They're ideal for stashing keys, face masks, pens, gum, and other small essentials.
The main interior pocket is spacious with the right amount of storage for your wallet, phone, and other important essentials. This part also has a tiny pouch to help separate bite-sized travel essentials like headphones, lip balm, hand sanitizer, attraction tickets, and more. For one reviewer, the multiple compartments ensure that they "have everything I need" within reach and they were "super happy with how organized this bag makes me feel."
For added convenience, the FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Crossbody Bag has a ″very sturdy″ adjustable strap, which has a max drop of 28 inches, so you can make it fit more comfortably to your torso. Shoppers have their choice of 27 colors, which range from classic neutrals like black, beige, taupe, and brown to bold hues such as teal, yellow, lavender, and blue-gray for a fun pop. There's even a metallic rose gold option for wearers looking to add a little pizzazz to their vacation outfits.
The FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Crossbody Bag currently has more than 12,800 five-star ratings from shoppers, many of whom are travelers who said the purse "exceeded my expectations" and it's "deceptively roomy." One wrote that it's "very lightweight and comfortable to wear all night long," and another raved that it's their "new go-to purse" because it "holds more than it looks like it would."
A third reviewer pointed out that its small size "doesn't take up a lot of space and I can shove it into my carry-on luggage." The shopper concluded their review by saying that they can "blindly stick my hand into it to find where my stuff is," emphasizing just how convenient the bag is.
One customer even highlighted an impressive safety feature: "You can insert the zipper 'hole' into the strap's carabiner, which locks the zipper." They also added this feature "gave me peace of mind that someone's nimble fingers couldn't get into my purse."
Outside of traveling, reviewers say it makes a great everyday bag because it's versatile enough to pair with a variety of outfits for different occasions like weddings or commuting to the office. Several buyers loved using the FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Crossbody Bag in place of their bigger purses for parties, going out to bars and restaurants, and running errands.
The possibilities are endless with the FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Crossbody Bag. Get one on Amazon today while it's on sale for $20.