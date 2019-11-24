10 Wrinkle-resistant Dresses You Can Wear Right Out of Your Suitcase
Dresses are the ultimate do-it-all piece when it comes to travel fashion. You can slip on a pair of sneakers and grab your backpack for a day of exploring then swap them out for heels and a red lip to be ready for drinks that evening. Add a blazer and the look is immediately professional, whereas a denim or leather jacket slung over your shoulders is a formula for instant cool. The only downside to packing dresses is many are riddled with wrinkles after having spent some time rolled up in your suitcase.
Good news: there are flattering, smooth dresses that come out of your carry-on ready to wear. That means no packing a travel steamer or finding an iron - or jerry-rigging a steam shower in a hotel.
Everlane Japanese GoWeave Slip Dress
This sleeveless slip dress from Everlane is made from lightweight, wrinkle-resistant fabric that is both comfortable to wear and easy to pack.
To buy: everlane.com, $98
Unbranded Long-sleeve T-shirt Dress
A super-comfy dress that's perfect for the minimalist, this one is made of soft jersey knit that's great at resisting wrinkles.
To buy: amazon.com, from $19
Cuyana Trench Wrap Dress
This luxurious trench coat-inspired wrap dress is made from a Tencel blend, meaning that it's the perfect wrinkle-resistant day-to-night travel piece.
To buy: cuyana.com, $245
Summersalt Globetrotter Dress
Summersalt is known for its comfortable and packable travelwear, and this dress is the perfect choice if you're looking for a warm weather option. The dress is made from a sustainable Tencel blend, so it will resist wrinkles whether you're lounging at the beach or boating to your next destination.
To buy: summersalt.com, $95
Toad&Co Rosemarie Dress
This short-sleeve dress features a modern, flattering cut that you can take from day to night. Plus, it's made from a stretchy, moisture-wicking Tencel jersey blend that will keep up with you throughout the day and resist wrinkles in your suitcase.
To buy: zappos.com, 85
M.M. Lafleur Jane Dress
If you're on the hunt for a business-friendly dress that you can still comfortably travel in, look no further than this version from M.M. Lafleur. The dress is fully-lined, wrinkle-resistant, and machine-washable, so it's without a doubt travel-ready.
To buy: mmlafleur.com, $240
Lululemon All Yours Tank Maxi Dress
Lululemon is well-known for its activewear, but this sleek tank dress is a travel must-have. It's made from a blend of pima cotton and lyocell, which provides a soft, stretchy feel that's designed to move with you.
To buy: lululemon.com, $118
Girlfriend Collective Undress
This exercise (and travel) ready dress is made from soft, lightweight, and sweat-wicking material, making it great for long days exploring and sightseeing. Plus, it comes with built-in shorts with mesh pockets.
To buy: girlfriend.com, $78
Universal Standard Liquid Jersey V-neck Dress
Since jersey fabric is designed to hold its shape, this dress will resist wrinkles, even when it's in your suitcase. Plus, this versatile dress is available in three colors and comes in sizes 00 to 40.
To buy: universalstandard.com, $88
Daily Ritual Jersey Muscle Swing Dress
Another jersey dress, this flowy tank dress is perfect for summer trips. It's lightweight and comfortable, as well as easy to layer.
To buy: amazon.com, $22
