Dresses are the ultimate do-it-all piece when it comes to travel fashion. You can slip on a pair of sneakers and grab your backpack for a day of exploring then swap them out for heels and a red lip to be ready for drinks that evening. Add a blazer and the look is immediately professional, whereas a denim or leather jacket slung over your shoulders is a formula for instant cool. The only downside to packing dresses is many are riddled with wrinkles after having spent some time rolled up in your suitcase.

Good news: there are flattering, smooth dresses that come out of your carry-on ready to wear. That means no packing a travel steamer or finding an iron - or jerry-rigging a steam shower in a hotel.