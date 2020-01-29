The Best Women's Rain Jackets for Traveling, According to Thousands of Reviews

If you’ve ever been caught in an unexpected rainstorm while traveling, you've probably had to drop some serious cash on a flimsy umbrella or poncho from a street vender to keep from getting completely drenched. Instead of wasting money on cheap rain gear that probably won’t even last the length of your trip, it’s smart to always bring along a high-quality rain jacket that’ll protect you from any unwanted weather.

Not only are most rain jackets super lightweight and easy to pack, but many are also cute enough to be worn when the sun is shining, too. Some rain jackets are even portable enough to be folded up and stored in a compact pouch between uses, while others are made from breathable fabrics and feature ventilation holes to keep you from overheating.

While there are plenty of rain jackets in stores, you’ll probably find out the hard way that most are not as weatherproof as they say they are. So instead of wasting time and money buying raincoats that aren’t as durable and water-repellent as they claim to be, we turned to real reviews from shoppers to see which jackets will actually keep you dry — even during the biggest of storms.

These top-rated jackets, outlined below, have countless glowing reviews and thousands of perfect five-star ratings between them. From cute, waterproof raincoats to durable, wind-resistant options to ultra-chic trench coats, keep reading to see the 14 best women’s rain jackets customers love the most.

These are the best women’s rain jackets to shop: