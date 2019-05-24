14 Cute Pieces of Sun-protective Clothing to Wear This Summer
And while most people think of sunscreen as the best defense against the sun’s harmful rays, institutions like the SCF and the Center for Disease Control say the first line of defense against UV radiation is actually your clothing. And unfortunately, a regular cotton T-shirt won’t really do much for you.
In fact, it's estimated that your go-to white tee has an SPF rating lower than 15 and if that tee gets wet, then its rating plummets even further. That’s why your best bet to protect your skin is to invest in UPF clothing. While SPF stands for Sun Protection Factor and measures how long your sunscreen will protect you from ultraviolet rays, UPF stands for Ultraviolet Protection Factor and indicates how much of the sun’s UV rays are absorbed by the fabric instead of your skin. For example, if a piece of clothing is rated UPF 50, only two percent of the sun’s rays can make it through.
For that reason, UPF sunwear is made from tightly woven fabrics and is usually treated with some sort of chemical UV absorber, making them even more effective. And fortunately, a lot of brands — like Lilly Pulitzer and Lands' End — have now launched special UPF lines that include a large range of items that go way beyond rash guards and swimwear.
Still not convinced? The benefits of sun-protective clothes aren't just for your health but for that of the environment, as well. If you get in the habit of wearing sun-protective clothing on the beach, you will end up using a lot less sunscreen, which is one of the main culprits of ocean pollution and coral reef damage.
Here we rounded up 14 cute pieces, all of which have been rated UPF 30 or above for maximum sun protection.
J.Crew Solid Long-sleeve Rash Guard
This classic rash guard offers maximum coverage, has a close fit, and is perfect to wear while practicing your favorite water sport. Plus, it has UPF 50 sun protection.
To buy: jcrew.com, $75
Uniqlo Pocketable UV Parka
This lightweight zip-up with UPF 40 protection is the perfect alternative to slathering on sunscreen when you're just going to be outside for a short while. It packs down into a tiny pouch and comes in 10 pretty colors. Plus, it even has a water-repellent coating, so it can serve as your rain jacket, too.
To buy: uniqlo.com, $40
Athleta Brooklyn Ankle Pant UPF 50+
Your go-to summer pant is here and it’s oh so stylish (and functional). The mid-rise silhouette is complemented by a flattering fitted cut. But the best thing about it is that it’s wrinkle-resistant, and it’s made from recycled polyester.
To buy: athleta.com, from $60 (originally $89)
Patagonia Women's Tropic Comfort Hoody
Take this hoody with you if you’re going hiking this summer. Not only will it keep you warm on crisp mornings but, thanks to the UPF-rated odor control fabric and smart design, it will also protect your entire upper body (hands included) from the sun. And you can feel good about your purchase — it’s made from 100 percent recycled polyester jersey.
To buy: patagonia.com, $69
UV Skinz UPF 50+ Women's Water Jacket
Wear this cool jacket over your bathing suit when you’re working out in the water. The fabric is chlorine- and salt water–resistant and dries really fast. The sleeves have thumb holes for extra coverage and protection.
To buy: amazon.com, from $63
Prana Becksa 7/8 Legging
Instead getting your sweat on indoors, take advantage of the beautiful weather and go for a run outside. These leggings are fitted through the hip and the thigh and offer exceptional stretch and moisture-wicking qualities. They even have a hidden pocket for your phone and keys.
To buy: prana.com, $89
Toad&Co Sunkissed Maxi Dress UPF 50+
Whether you’re headed to the beach or wine tasting, this pretty maxi dress will have you looking stylish. It’s made from lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric that’s also UPF-rated and eco-friendly.
To buy: zappos.com, $95
Columbia Freezer Maxi Dress UPF 50
Stay cool as a cucumber this summer thanks to Columbia’s Zero performance fabric, which lowers skin temperature, wicks away moisture, and blocks harmful UV rays. This tank dress has an empire waist for maximum comfort and knee-high side slits.
To buy: columbia.com, $45 (originally $60)
The North Face Class V Shorts UPF 50+
A pair of cute shorts is a lifesaver on a scorching hot summer day and this year, we’re relying on this pair by The North Face. We also intend to wear it in the pool since it’s made from quick-drying fabric.
To buy: dickssportinggoods.com, $28 (originally $40)
Land’s End Crew Neck Long Sleeve Rash Guard UPF 50
While this is officially a cover-up, the fabric is so soft and the design so cool (Hawaiian print shirts are back in, friends) that you'll want to wear it on and off the beach.
To buy: landsend.com, $30 (originally $50)
Coolibar UPF 50+ Ruche Pants
These relaxed-fit cropped pants are soft on the skin, lightweight, and breathable, making them perfect for summer days. Plus, with a UPF 50+ rating, they'll protect you from the sun while you're outside.
To buy: amazon.com, $79
Lilly Pulitzer UPF 50+ ChillyLilly Nadine Dress
A Lilly Pulitzer dress is a must-have in the summertime. Not only does it sport one of the brand’s signature vibrant prints but its soft jersey fabric is also UPF-rated for maximum sun protection.
To buy: lillypulitzer.com, $178
Coolibar UPF 50+ Beach Shawl
When you want to enjoy the warmth of the sun without exposing your skin to the harsh rays, opt for this beach shawl. It's lightweight and breezy, and has a UPF 50+ rating for impressive UV protection.
To buy: amazon.com, $34
L.L.Bean Tidewater Skirt
Whether you're hitting the beach or the trails, this durable, water-repellent skirt can keep up with all your outdoor activities. As an added bonus, the skirt packs into its own pocket, so it will barely take up any room in your beach bag or suitcase.
To buy: llbean.com, $25 (originally $45)
