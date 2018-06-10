Everyone from Bella Hadid to Lady Gaga has been keeping the micro-sunglass trend going strong.

How to Pull Off the Sunglass Trend Every Celebrity Is Wearing This Summer

When you think of "The Matrix," do you ever think, "Wow, I wish those no-nonsense micro sunglasses Keanu Reeves is wearing were socially acceptable for me to wear today"?

Lucky for you, every celebrity from Bella and Gigi Hadid to Lady Gaga has been rocking an updated version of the sleek, geometric '90s shades for months now — with no sign of slowing down.

It's almost as if the Hadid sisters will only be seen in this trend, in fact, showcasing a variety of brands and nuances in line with the "Matrix" aesthetic.

If "sunglass creator to the stars" were a title anyone ever used, Poppy Lissiman would have it. Lissiman, a 29-year-old designer from Australia, has created styles that are frequently spotted on notable celebrities out and about town, the Hadids, of course, included.

Lissiman told Travel + Leisure that, in addition to inspiring her Le Skinny style, "The Matrix" is behind a newer style, inspired by the character Morpheus.

Lissiman said she finds inspiration for new styles "all over the place."

"I designed a pair which were inspired by a makeup look I saw on instagram, the shape of eyeshadow on the model's eyes gave me an idea for a shape I hadn't seen before," she added.

Even though micro sunglasses started gaining visibility last season, Lissiman said she predicts the tiny sunglass boom will last. "I think the micro trend is still going to be around for at least another few seasons," she said. "We've seen no wane in sales in these styles; if anything it's only getting more popular at the moment."

While the connection between fashion and "The Matrix" may have been unexpected at first, the Instagram accounts of supermodels and celebrities have helped to propel the micro-sunglass trend into mainstream consciousness.

If you want to get in on the revamped '90s look, here are some of T+L's favorite styles of micro sunglasses. If tiny sunglasses still aren't for you, check out some of Poppy Lissiman's larger-framed sunglass styles.

Micro Sunglasses, Poppy Lissiman's Le Skinny in Red Credit: Mariah Tyler

This micro look as been seen on countless celebrities, and the brand just released a new, retro-futuristic iteration called Skinny Demon.

To buy Skinny Demon: $115 from poppylissiman.com.

Micro Sunglasses Made by Poppy Lissiman, Le Skinny Credit: Mariah Tyler

To buy Le Skinny: $105 from poppylissiman.com.

Micro Sunglasses from Brand Illesteva Credit: Mariah Tyler

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have both been photographed in Illesteva's micro cat-eye sunglasses, Marienne.