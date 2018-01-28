Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With the holidays long gone and flu season in full swing, now's the ideal time to book a last-minute weekend escape to somewhere warm and easy. And you don't have to look very far.

A weekend in Miami is exactly what the doctor ordered, whether you're seeking art and culture, white sand beaches, good eats, or salsa dancing nights. The Magic City has an abundance of retro-chic hotels that line the beach, worldly cuisine, and an art district that practically promises to bring your Instagram feed back to life. So pack those bags for South Beach. Here's where to go and what to wear.

What to Wear for a Beach Day

Miami Fashion Style Beach Credit: Courtesy of retailers

Your perfect weekend in Miami involves a stay at 1 Hotel South Beach. Enjoy healthy eats and fresh-fruit cocktails by rooftop pool or at a beach cabana wearing your ACK swimsuit (ackwork.com, $190) and a fun pair of Lowercase NYC sunglasses (shop.lowercasenyc.com, $299). To protect your skin from the relentless Miami sun, make sure to use sunscreen (sephora.com, $20).

Once you've gotten your fill of Vitamin D, toss your warm-weather sundries in your Muun tote (modaoperandi.com, $430) and throw on LHD's Miami-inspired Delano skirt (lhd.us, $750) with Lily Ashwell's white baby tee (lilyashwell.com, $85). Accessorize with a color-blocked necklace by Roxanne Assoulin (roxanneassoulin.com, $120), and head to The Webster's flagship store for some shopping. After that, drop into The Standard Spa in Miami Beach for a massage or facial and end the day with sunset cocktails on the hotel's deck.

What to Wear for an Art Walk

Miami Fashion Style Wynwood Art Credit: Courtesy of retailers

For a day exploring the culture and artistic spirit of Miami, head to Wynwood, where you'll find warehouse wall–sized murals painted by local and international artists. To blend in with the artwork, wear these chic, loose-fitting trousers by Cecilie Copenhagen (matchesfashion.com, $187), a graphic bag by Colombian brand Mola Sasa (molasasa.com, $420), wedge espadrilles (tigerlily.com, $140), and tropical earrings by Lizzie Fortunato (shop.lizziefortunato.com, $220). You definitely won't want to leave your instant camera (amazon.com, from $130) behind for this one.

Particularly in the summer, walking around Wynwood could get hot, so wear this Fella swimsuit (fellaswim.com, $115) as a top to keep cool and slide on a pair of these It girl–adored sunnies by Adam Selman x Le Specs (openingceremony.com, $120). If you're up for more shopping, don't pass up nearby boutiques like MIMO, Boho Hunter, Concrete Bungalow, and Please Don't Tell Shop. After that, head to midtown for an airy outdoor lunch at Mandolin Aegean Bistro, a local Mediterranean favorite.

What to Wear for a Night Out

Miami Fashion Style Night Out Credit: Courtesy of retailers

For the perfect night out look, opt for a slip dress by cult-favorite brand Realisation Par (realisationpar.com, $160), a beaded cherry tote (susanalexandra.com, $245), and seashell earrings (matchesfashion.com, $95). Comfortable wedges are a must (matchesfashion.com, $750) because it's highly likely your night will end on a dance floor. Also, a card-holder and iPhone case combo will help keep all of your essentials safe (vianelnewyork.com, $100).