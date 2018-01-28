What to Wear in Miami — From the Beach to the Dance Floor
With the holidays long gone and flu season in full swing, now's the ideal time to book a last-minute weekend escape to somewhere warm and easy. And you don't have to look very far.
A weekend in Miami is exactly what the doctor ordered, whether you're seeking art and culture, white sand beaches, good eats, or salsa dancing nights. The Magic City has an abundance of retro-chic hotels that line the beach, worldly cuisine, and an art district that practically promises to bring your Instagram feed back to life. So pack those bags for South Beach. Here's where to go and what to wear.
What to Wear for a Beach Day
Your perfect weekend in Miami involves a stay at 1 Hotel South Beach. Enjoy healthy eats and fresh-fruit cocktails by rooftop pool or at a beach cabana wearing your ACK swimsuit (ackwork.com, $190) and a fun pair of Lowercase NYC sunglasses (shop.lowercasenyc.com, $299). To protect your skin from the relentless Miami sun, make sure to use sunscreen (sephora.com, $20).
Once you've gotten your fill of Vitamin D, toss your warm-weather sundries in your Muun tote (modaoperandi.com, $430) and throw on LHD's Miami-inspired Delano skirt (lhd.us, $750) with Lily Ashwell's white baby tee (lilyashwell.com, $85). Accessorize with a color-blocked necklace by Roxanne Assoulin (roxanneassoulin.com, $120), and head to The Webster's flagship store for some shopping. After that, drop into The Standard Spa in Miami Beach for a massage or facial and end the day with sunset cocktails on the hotel's deck.
What to Wear for an Art Walk
For a day exploring the culture and artistic spirit of Miami, head to Wynwood, where you'll find warehouse wall–sized murals painted by local and international artists. To blend in with the artwork, wear these chic, loose-fitting trousers by Cecilie Copenhagen (matchesfashion.com, $187), a graphic bag by Colombian brand Mola Sasa (molasasa.com, $420), wedge espadrilles (tigerlily.com, $140), and tropical earrings by Lizzie Fortunato (shop.lizziefortunato.com, $220). You definitely won't want to leave your instant camera (amazon.com, from $130) behind for this one.
Particularly in the summer, walking around Wynwood could get hot, so wear this Fella swimsuit (fellaswim.com, $115) as a top to keep cool and slide on a pair of these It girl–adored sunnies by Adam Selman x Le Specs (openingceremony.com, $120). If you're up for more shopping, don't pass up nearby boutiques like MIMO, Boho Hunter, Concrete Bungalow, and Please Don't Tell Shop. After that, head to midtown for an airy outdoor lunch at Mandolin Aegean Bistro, a local Mediterranean favorite.
What to Wear for a Night Out
For the perfect night out look, opt for a slip dress by cult-favorite brand Realisation Par (realisationpar.com, $160), a beaded cherry tote (susanalexandra.com, $245), and seashell earrings (matchesfashion.com, $95). Comfortable wedges are a must (matchesfashion.com, $750) because it's highly likely your night will end on a dance floor. Also, a card-holder and iPhone case combo will help keep all of your essentials safe (vianelnewyork.com, $100).
Begin your night with dinner at The Freehand Miami's in-house restaurant, 27 Restaurant, then head upstairs for bespoke cocktails at Broken Shaker. Then, toss your hair up into this Latin-inspired, red scrunchy from Etsy (etsy.com, $7), add a red lip (glossier.com, $18), and head over to El Patio or Ball & Chain for a night of salsa dancing.