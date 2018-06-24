Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Here's What to Wear in Hawaii, Whether You're Relaxing on the Beach or Hiking to a Waterfall

Believe it or not, Hawaii’s second largest island, Maui has a lot more to offer beyond its sprawling 30 miles of beaches. While that alone might be enough to satisfy beach bums and surfers, there are also mountains, volcanoes, and waterfalls tucked into the island's lush rainforest — all of which can be explored from the winding Road to Hana. It's no wonder Travel + Leisure readers voted it the sixth best island on earth in our World's Best Awards.

Need a break from nature? Explore Paia, the charming surf town where you can spend the day shopping the local boutiques — sandy flip-flops encouraged. Whatever you do, make sure you’re in a prime location to catch the island’s breathtaking, pink sunset.

Road to Hana

what to wear in hawaii hana Credit: Courtesy of Retailers

(clockwise from top left)

Miguelina top, net-a-porter.com, $290

Acacia swim top, acacia.com, $112

Acacia swim bottoms, acacia.com, $106

Eyevan 7285 sunglasses, net-a-porter.com, $540

Laura Lombardi hoops, garmentory.com, $98

Patagonia fanny pack, patagonia.com, $29

Teva sandals, nordstrom.com, $50

Frame shorts, net-a-porter.com, $180

The first thing you’ll likely hear about while planning your trip is the Road to Hana, the scenic, 65-mile highway on Maui’s eastern shore that carves its way through the rainforest. It's a narrow, winding road, so be prepared. But it's so worth it, as many of the best hikes and waterfalls on the island — like the seven sacred pools at Haleakala National Park and the black sand beaches and caves at Wai'napanapa — await along the way. For intermediate or experienced surfers, continue along to surf at Ho'okipa.

Shopping in Paia

what to wear in hawaii shopping Credit: Courtesy of Retailers

(clockwise from top left)

Wald Collection earring, wald-berlin.de, $267

Wald Collection earring, wald-berlin.de, $104

Zara hat, zara.com, $30

Toteme swimsuit, toteme-studio.com, $150

Ganni jeans, net-a-porter.com, $395

Emily Levine Milan bag, instagram.com/emilylevinemilan, $150

Carrie Forbes sandals, matchesfashion.com, $343

Lapima sunglasses, lapima.com, $480

Sonix iPhone case, saksfifthavenue.com, $40

If you need a break from the sun, visit the bohemian surf town of Paia on the North Shore for a day of shopping. Grab some eats at local favorites Mana Foods or Fish Market, then shop the nearby boutiques for some resortwear essentials. Our favorites are Nuage Bleu, Imrie, and Puka Puka. The neighboring town, Makawao, also has some great shopping, especially at Driftwood and Pink by Nature. If you choose to spend the night, reserve your stay at the quaint Paia Inn for stellar views and some serious hospitality.

Beach Bumming

what to wear in hawaii beach day Credit: Courtesy of Retailers

(clockwise from top left)

On The Island pants, matchesfashion.com, $321

Made by Dawn bikini top, matchesfashion.com, $139

Made by Dawn bikini top, matchesfashion.com, $117

Ray-Ban sunglasses, net-a-porter.com, $190

Gone Rural Safari Curios necklace, amazon.com, $30

Rebecca de Ravenel bag, matchesfashion.com, $261

Hawaiian Tropic sunscreen, amazon.com, from $8

Tkees sandals, tkees.com, $95

Tory Burch towel, toryburch.com, $128