Here's What to Wear in Hawaii, Whether You're Relaxing on the Beach or Hiking to a Waterfall
Believe it or not, Hawaii’s second largest island, Maui has a lot more to offer beyond its sprawling 30 miles of beaches. While that alone might be enough to satisfy beach bums and surfers, there are also mountains, volcanoes, and waterfalls tucked into the island's lush rainforest — all of which can be explored from the winding Road to Hana. It's no wonder Travel + Leisure readers voted it the sixth best island on earth in our World's Best Awards.
Need a break from nature? Explore Paia, the charming surf town where you can spend the day shopping the local boutiques — sandy flip-flops encouraged. Whatever you do, make sure you’re in a prime location to catch the island’s breathtaking, pink sunset.
Road to Hana
(clockwise from top left)
Miguelina top, net-a-porter.com, $290
Acacia swim top, acacia.com, $112
Acacia swim bottoms, acacia.com, $106
Eyevan 7285 sunglasses, net-a-porter.com, $540
Laura Lombardi hoops, garmentory.com, $98
Patagonia fanny pack, patagonia.com, $29
Teva sandals, nordstrom.com, $50
Frame shorts, net-a-porter.com, $180
The first thing you’ll likely hear about while planning your trip is the Road to Hana, the scenic, 65-mile highway on Maui’s eastern shore that carves its way through the rainforest. It's a narrow, winding road, so be prepared. But it's so worth it, as many of the best hikes and waterfalls on the island — like the seven sacred pools at Haleakala National Park and the black sand beaches and caves at Wai'napanapa — await along the way. For intermediate or experienced surfers, continue along to surf at Ho'okipa.
Shopping in Paia
(clockwise from top left)
Wald Collection earring, wald-berlin.de, $267
Wald Collection earring, wald-berlin.de, $104
Zara hat, zara.com, $30
Toteme swimsuit, toteme-studio.com, $150
Ganni jeans, net-a-porter.com, $395
Emily Levine Milan bag, instagram.com/emilylevinemilan, $150
Carrie Forbes sandals, matchesfashion.com, $343
Lapima sunglasses, lapima.com, $480
Sonix iPhone case, saksfifthavenue.com, $40
If you need a break from the sun, visit the bohemian surf town of Paia on the North Shore for a day of shopping. Grab some eats at local favorites Mana Foods or Fish Market, then shop the nearby boutiques for some resortwear essentials. Our favorites are Nuage Bleu, Imrie, and Puka Puka. The neighboring town, Makawao, also has some great shopping, especially at Driftwood and Pink by Nature. If you choose to spend the night, reserve your stay at the quaint Paia Inn for stellar views and some serious hospitality.
Beach Bumming
(clockwise from top left)
On The Island pants, matchesfashion.com, $321
Made by Dawn bikini top, matchesfashion.com, $139
Made by Dawn bikini top, matchesfashion.com, $117
Ray-Ban sunglasses, net-a-porter.com, $190
Gone Rural Safari Curios necklace, amazon.com, $30
Rebecca de Ravenel bag, matchesfashion.com, $261
Hawaiian Tropic sunscreen, amazon.com, from $8
Tkees sandals, tkees.com, $95
Tory Burch towel, toryburch.com, $128
If you’re in Hana and want a chill, quiet beach day away from the crowds, head to Big Beach. If you're traveling with family and looking for a beach that has it all — restaurants, bars, and shops all in the vicinity — then the Ka'anapali side of the island is your best bet. If you’re in Ka'anapali, end the day with a sunset cruise on the island’s best catamaran charter, the Gemini.