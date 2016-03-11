What to Pack for the Caribbean
1 Paula Cademartori leather sandals
These Paula Cademartori sandals bring a lot of personality to any vacation wardrobe.
matchesfashion.com; $670.
2 Tom Ford Moisturecore lip color
This lip color by Tom Ford is infused with passion fruit oil in its core, making it smell divine. And bonus: its "moisture core" will help keep your kisser from drying out on long plane rides!
In Pipa and Scandola, sephora.com; $55.
3 Westward Leaning sunglasses
You can't head to the Caribbean without a pair of fabulous sunnies. These reflective frames by Westward Leaning are equal parts spunky and sophisticated.
westwardleaning.com; $225.
4 Marysia two-piece swimsuit
This scalloped apron-style of this swimming suit by Marysia manages to be elegant, playful, and sporty all at once.
net-a-porter.com; top $143, bottom $136.
5 Amo jean shorts
Bright, billowy sundresses are great to have, but nothing says comfort like a pair of perfectly-cut denim shorts. These are just right for a beachside bike ride.
modaoperandi.com; $195
6 Aveeno sunscreen
Aveeno's Protect + Hydrate sunscreen nourishes skin—plus its sweat and water resistant for up to 80 minutes.
amazon.com; $9
7 Sunnylife beach towel
Why settle for a regular beach towel when you can have a fabulous one?
bloomingdales.com; $55
8 J. Crew hat
This J. Crew hat shields the sun while offering a dose of cool.
jcrew.com; $50
9 Miraclesuit sarong
A sarong is the quintessential garment for easy, breezy, Caribbean cool.
everythingbutwater.com; $110
10 Ace Teah waterproof phone case
Whether snorkeling, swimming, or boating, keep your phone from getting destroyed by slipping it into this transparent waterproof case.
amazon.com; $11
11 Michael Michael Kors waterproof sandals
It's important to have at least one pair of sandals that can withstand a poolside splash or a rising tide. These are it.
lordandtaylor.com; $49
12 Donatienne beach bag
This oversized tote will fit all your beach-to-bar essentials.
donatiennehandbags.com; $395
13 Tabula Rasa knit dress
Hand-knotted and fringed to perfection, this Tabula Rasa shift is way more than a cover-up.
tabularasa-ny.com; $595