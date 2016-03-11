What to Pack for the Caribbean

A sunny look for a weekend exploring Martinique.
By Katie Fish and Sylvie Bigar Updated March 22, 2016
1 Paula Cademartori leather sandals

These Paula Cademartori sandals bring a lot of personality to any vacation wardrobe.

matchesfashion.com; $670.

2 Tom Ford Moisturecore lip color

This lip color by Tom Ford is infused with passion fruit oil in its core, making it smell divine. And bonus: its "moisture core" will help keep your kisser from drying out on long plane rides!

In Pipa and Scandola, sephora.com; $55.

3 Westward Leaning sunglasses

You can't head to the Caribbean without a pair of fabulous sunnies. These reflective frames by Westward Leaning are equal parts spunky and sophisticated.

westwardleaning.com; $225.

4 Marysia two-piece swimsuit

This scalloped apron-style of this swimming suit by Marysia manages to be elegant, playful, and sporty all at once.

net-a-porter.com; top $143, bottom $136.

5 Amo jean shorts

Bright, billowy sundresses are great to have, but nothing says comfort like a pair of perfectly-cut denim shorts. These are just right for a beachside bike ride.

modaoperandi.com; $195

6 Aveeno sunscreen

Aveeno's Protect + Hydrate sunscreen nourishes skin—plus its sweat and water resistant for up to 80 minutes.

amazon.com; $9

7 Sunnylife beach towel

Why settle for a regular beach towel when you can have a fabulous one?

bloomingdales.com; $55

8 J. Crew hat

This J. Crew hat shields the sun while offering a dose of cool.

jcrew.com; $50

9 Miraclesuit sarong

A sarong is the quintessential garment for easy, breezy, Caribbean cool.

everythingbutwater.com; $110

10 Ace Teah waterproof phone case

Whether snorkeling, swimming, or boating, keep your phone from getting destroyed by slipping it into this transparent waterproof case.

amazon.com; $11

11 Michael Michael Kors waterproof sandals

It's important to have at least one pair of sandals that can withstand a poolside splash or a rising tide. These are it.

lordandtaylor.com; $49

12 Donatienne beach bag

This oversized tote will fit all your beach-to-bar essentials.

donatiennehandbags.com; $395

13 Tabula Rasa knit dress

Hand-knotted and fringed to perfection, this Tabula Rasa shift is way more than a cover-up.

tabularasa-ny.com; $595

