These Soft Joggers Are Basically the Only Pants I've Worn in 8 Months — From Lounging at Home to Long Flights
There are two types of travelers: Those Instagramming their trendy plane outfits and those who prioritize comfort above all else. While you'll never catch me in pajamas at the airport, I fall firmly in the second category.
As a former travel editor, I've had my fair share of lengthy travel days — from 20-hour flights to Thailand to week-long, cross-country road trips. I found myself rotating through a variety of leggings and sweats for my adventures, typically pulling out whichever pair was on top in my drawer the morning of my departure. That is, until I discovered Vuori's Boyfriend Jogger.
I was already a major fan of the editor-loved brand's buttery-soft Performance Joggers, but was on the hunt for a longer and slightly looser version and decided to give the Boyfriend style a try. Since receiving them about eight months ago, they've become my go-to lounge pants, and I haven't worn anything else for travel days on a single vacation I've taken.
For starters, they are the softest joggers I've ever owned thanks to Vuori's signature brushed jersey DreamKnit fabric that feels incredibly buttery smooth against my skin. The moisture-wicking fabric — a blend of recycled polyester and elastane — has plenty of stretch to comfortably move with me when I'm on the go, and an elastic waistband with a drawstring allows for a secure, customized fit. The relaxed silhouette is loose without being overly baggy, and the tapered elastic cuffs at the bottom offer a more tailored look.
The lightweight jogger-sweatpant hybrid is not bulky like other lounge pants I've owned, which makes it an ideal year-round option that's also easier to roll up and stuff into my suitcase than thick, heavy sweatpants. Plus, it features convenient pockets to stash essentials I want to keep close by, like my phone and ID, when I'm trying to maneuver efficiently through an airport.
When my husband felt how soft mine were, he immediately ordered his own pair in the men's style. Now, we both live in them, and I frequently wear mine for days at a time, whether I'm on vacation or just running errands around my neighborhood.
You don't just have to take my word on them either. My favorite travel pants have received glowing reviews from Vurori shoppers, who report that they wear them for workouts, couch lounging, and travel. Some even noted that they found the joggers so comfortable and useful, it justified them buying another pair. Not to mention, they even have a stamp of approval from a Travel + Leisure editor.
In fact, Susan Brickell, the associate editorial director for travel commerce, says she wears these comfy sweatpants multiple times a week. "I love the super-soft fabric that hugs my curves perfectly, as well as the flattering ⅞ length that hits right at my ankle, pairing nicely with my sneakers for running errands and providing more coverage on chilly flights." While she can't remember a road trip or flight she took when she wasn't wearing these joggers (or didn't have them packed in her suitcase), she's also guilty of wearing them on repeat as her work-from-home uniform and for walking her dog. "The pockets are especially great for holding my house keys, phone, and treats when I'm taking Ollie for a stroll."
My Vuori joggers get so much wear they've also gone through the wash numerous times and have lived to tell the tale. They're just as soft as when I first got them and haven't pilled at all. That said, I loved my first pair so much, I decided to get a second pair, only to find they were so popular that they were sold out. I patiently added my name to the waitlist and finally got my hands on another pair a couple months ago. Luckily, the Boyfriend Joggers come in five neutral color options that are almost fully in stock (so it's easy to find a pair that'll fit into your wardrobe) and range in size from XXS to XXL.
And for those who fall in the category of preferring to be Instagram-chic, have no fear. Pair these joggers with a cute tank, comfy sneakers, and a fitted jacket and they'll have no problem fitting into your stylish travel wardrobe. Do yourself a favor and snag this ultra-soft loungewear before it sells out again.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.