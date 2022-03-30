These Soft Joggers Are Basically the Only Pants I've Worn in 8 Months — From Lounging at Home to Long Flights

My Vuori joggers get so much wear they've also gone through the wash numerous times and have lived to tell the tale. They're just as soft as when I first got them and haven't pilled at all. That said, I loved my first pair so much, I decided to get a second pair, only to find they were so popular that they were sold out. I patiently added my name to the waitlist and finally got my hands on another pair a couple months ago. Luckily, the Boyfriend Joggers come in five neutral color options that are almost fully in stock (so it's easy to find a pair that'll fit into your wardrobe) and range in size from XXS to XXL.