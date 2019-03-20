Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I Took One Flight in These $30 Legging-pants and Now I Refuse to Travel in Anything Else

Uniqlo's leggings/pants will ruin you for all other travel pants. The first time I tried them on, I had two immediate reactions. First, the pure joy of pulling on a pant that not only fits and looks good but feels good. And second, rage for the countless years I've wasted flying in regular jeans. I get too cold in a skirt or dress and I love the packing space that wearing my heaviest pants saves in my suitcase.

According to the Uniqlo site and confirmed by me, these stretchy trousers convincingly "look like pants and feel like a legging." I bought my first pair last year at the urging of a fellow T+L editor, and let me tell you, they are a dream. Not only are they softest work-appropriate pants I own, but I'm also thrilled to report that — unlike so many of my other black "denim" pants — the color hasn't faded in the slightest after months of washing.

The fabric is soft, breathable, and super stretchy, but not the kind of stretchy that bunches up around your knees after you've been sitting for a while. They've got a hi-rise fit that's really comfortable to sit in without the back slipping down. And while the button and front "pockets" are purely aesthetic, the back two are real and, might I add, well-placed if you're looking for a bit of a visual lift back there.

They come in tons of different styles: cropped, full-length, solids, and occasional prints, and you can alter the inseam length for free on select styles both online and in stores. They're sized from XS to XXL — I'm usually a 10/12 in pants and wear a Large, if that's helpful — and there are also maternity styles.

Also, did I mention they're only $20? Because these beauts are on sale at Uniqlo for President's Day weekend. Case: Made.

