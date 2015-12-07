Seven Gifts for the Desert Explorer

Packing for a dry climate is tough. Make it easier for traveler on your list by gifting them items that will help them stay comfortable and still look fabulous.
By Travel + Leisure Editors Updated March 21, 2016
1 Jil Sander Leather Tote

This luscious leather tote ($1,440) makes for the best carry-all travel bag.

2 Irene Neuwirth Gold Cuff

Turquoise is one of the most exquisite stones, and has a rich history all over the world. This cuff by Irene Neuwirth ($14,900, call (323) 285-2000 to purchase) is the perfect blend of sophistication and cool.

3 Polaroid Digital Camera

Snap and print, or snap and save—you choose! The Polaroid digital camera ($180) captures amazing memories and lets you decide whether to print instantly or store within the device's memory.

4 Hermès Silk Bandana

Hermès scarves ($185) are legendary. Give the rustic person in your life a versatile gift that can be worn in a handful of different ways!

5 Nalgene Water Bottle

In any warm weather destination, hydration is extremely important. Nalgene makes this simple by creating an easy to access durable water bottle ($13) that is meant to go places.

6 Tory Burch Sunglasses

Sunglasses can often be a seasonal item, but this square, mixed-material pair by Tory Burch ($195) can transition through seasons and climates all year long.

7 Eugenia Kim Woven Hat

This wide-brim woven hat ($375) is the ideal gift for the traveler seeking both style and coverage.

