Seven Gifts for the Desert Explorer
1 Jil Sander Leather Tote
This luscious leather tote ($1,440) makes for the best carry-all travel bag.
2 Irene Neuwirth Gold Cuff
Turquoise is one of the most exquisite stones, and has a rich history all over the world. This cuff by Irene Neuwirth ($14,900, call (323) 285-2000 to purchase) is the perfect blend of sophistication and cool.
3 Polaroid Digital Camera
Snap and print, or snap and save—you choose! The Polaroid digital camera ($180) captures amazing memories and lets you decide whether to print instantly or store within the device's memory.
4 Hermès Silk Bandana
Hermès scarves ($185) are legendary. Give the rustic person in your life a versatile gift that can be worn in a handful of different ways!
5 Nalgene Water Bottle
In any warm weather destination, hydration is extremely important. Nalgene makes this simple by creating an easy to access durable water bottle ($13) that is meant to go places.
6 Tory Burch Sunglasses
Sunglasses can often be a seasonal item, but this square, mixed-material pair by Tory Burch ($195) can transition through seasons and climates all year long.
7 Eugenia Kim Woven Hat
This wide-brim woven hat ($375) is the ideal gift for the traveler seeking both style and coverage.