Fashion trends are fun, but when it comes to traveling, you may want to think twice about taking that pale pink tulle tutu skirt that, let's be honest, you may not even wear. And gents, it's the same for you — unless you want to spend the extra dollars on overweight luggage, maybe reconsider those five pairs of sneakers you just put in your suitcase.

The truth is, if you want to travel light, you'll need to pack light, and this is where wardrobe staples come in. We are talking about those timeless pieces of clothing and accessories that some might consider boring and cliché, but we'd rather call them lifesavers, especially when you're on the road.

Related: 21 Items Our Editors Pack for Every Single Trip

You may normally not think much of a simple white V-neck T-shirt, but pair it with a black skirt and wedges and you have a perfectly appropriate dinner outfit. Or wear it with a pair of well-worn jeans and sneakers and we can guarantee you'll be comfortable during a long flight.

After all, pieces such as the Diane von Furstenberg wrap dress or Ray-Ban's Wayfarer sunglasses have stood the test of time for a reason — they are versatile, look good, and transcend seasonal trends. They are classics.

We rounded up the must-have essentials for both men and women that will make every traveler's life much easier, without sacrificing style, of course.