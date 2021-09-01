The Intersection of Travel and Fashion: Then, Now, and the Future

"Historically, travel was difficult, and so you tended to wear clothes that were more practical," says Dr. Valerie Steele, the director and chief curator of The Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology. "Even when you had huge advances like the railroad, which was so much faster than stagecoaches, it was filthy. There was all this smoke pouring back on you, and people wore all kinds of dusters and veils so as not to get it on their regular clothes. Then, with automobiles, people would dress up so they wouldn't get dirty or splattered with bugs as they were going a whopping 20 miles an hour." Back then, the original "car coat" was a Yeti-like fur number for cold weather, and driving outfits included goggles and visors.



