Stock Up on Comfy Shoes for the Entire Family in Toms' Sitewide Cyber Monday Sale
Good news: Cyber Weekend is still very much in effect, which means there are so many incredible deals out there for the taking. One sale not to be missed is from Toms, the socially conscious footwear brand that donates a pair of shoes to those in need every time a pair is sold. We love supporting this forward-thinking, charitable brand, and now that everything is 35 percent off sitewide, it's time to stock up on comfy slip-on shoes, stylish boots, and unique sneakers for the whole family.
Related: 21 Best Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop
As expected, there's no shortage of cool alpargatas (the signature slip-on style that made Toms a household name) in various prints and fabrications for everyone, with some seasonal updates like faux fur lining to make them extra plush.
To buy: toms.com, $39 (originally $60)
"I needed a comfortable and cozy shoe to wear around the house as I work from home and the cold season is nearly here. These Alpargata fleece shoes are incredibly comfortable and warm. It's like floating on air. They fit to size and don't slip. Highly recommend," one reviewer shared.
And while we will most definitely be stocking up on our fair share of alpargatas, we should also point out that Toms has been hard at work innovating and designing fashion-forward boots and edgy kicks for men and women that caused us to do an honest double take.
One glance at its suede wedge boots, Chelsea-inspired ankle booties, and lug sole winter boots in snazzy colors, and we have a hunch that you'll be adding more to your cart than you originally anticipated. For the guys, we're loving these water-resistant leather boots with rugged soles and these outdoor-inspired sneakers that have a laid-back, lived-in look. Impressively, a lot of these fancy footwear options are also water resistant and lightweight, two features we take seriously when deciding which shoes get packed for upcoming winter travels.
Finally, for the tiniest members of your household, take a peek at the brand's offering of festive prints and sparkly slip-ons for little feet, too.
Shop the best deals for the whole family below.
Best Deals on Women's Shoes
- Nahla Slipper, $33 (originally $50)
- Raven Boot, $85 (originally $130)
- Parker Slip-on, $49 (originally $75)
- Dakota Boot, $91 (originally $140)
- Everly Boot, $78 (originally $120)
Best Deals on Men's Shoes
- Toms X West Elm Alpargata, $39 (originally $60)
- Rover Alpargata, $56(originally $85)
- Hillside Boot, $85 (originally $130)
- Alpargata Terrain Slip-on, $43 (originally $65)
- Navi Boot, $78 (originally $120)
Best Deals on Children's Shoes
- Tiny Glitter Alpargata, $22 (originally $33)
- Youth Alpargata Holiday Flamingos, $26 (originally $40)
- Tiny Botas Sneakers, $28 (originally $42)
- Tiny Cordones Sneaker, $25 (originally $37)
- Tiny Alpargata Glimmer, $23 (originally $35)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.