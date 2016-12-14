16 Insanely Stylish Sweatpants That Are Perfect for Travel
Credit: GVK/Bauer-Griffin; JJ/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Jun Sato/GC Images
There's an old adage, that if you want a first class upgrade, you should dress to impress.
It’s probably pretty obvious that you’re not going to get upgraded on a flight wearing your decade-old college hoodie and baggy sweats. But for those who like to travel comfortably, there is an alternative.
Sweatpants — and we don't mean the baggy type you typically lounge around the house in — are seeing a major a comeback in the celebrity airport style arena. Everyone from Emma Watson to Jennifer Lawrence has been trading in skin-tight leggings and jeans for track pants and tapered joggers.
Related: The Best Travel Pants for Women Who Hate Flying in Jeans
To get you started, we’ve put together a list of the most stylish sweats on the market. Keep reading for our favorites.
Nakedcashmere Candice Joggers
Credit: Courtesy of Nakedcashmere
To buy: nakedcashmere.com, $275
Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Sweatpants
Credit: Courtesy of Richer Poorer
To buy: richer-poorer.com, $72
Outdoor Voices All Day Sweatpants
Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom
To buy: nordstrom.com, outdoorvoices.com, $88
Frankies Bikinis Aiden Sweatpants
To buy: frankiesbikinis.com, $54 (originally $135)
Madewell MWL Betterterry Sweatpants
Credit: Courtesy of Madewell
To buy: madewell.com, $70
Summersalt The Softest French Terry Jogger
Credit: Courtesy of Summersalt
To buy: summersalt.com, $80
Lululemon Align Jogger 28"
Credit: Courtesy of Lululemon
To buy: lululemon.com, $98
Loveshackfancy Tristan Knit Jogger Pants
Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom
To buy: nordstrom.com, $395
Alo Yoga Muse Sweatpants
Credit: Courtesy of Alo Yoga
To buy: aloyoga.com, $98
Tory Sport Colorblock Track Pants
Credit: Courtesy of Shopbop
To buy: shopbop.com, $178
Helmut Lang Cotton Logo Sweatpants
Credit: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's
To buy: bloomingdales.com, $180
A.L.C. Roger Pants
Credit: Courtesy of Shopbop
To buy: shopbop.com, $195
Alo Yoga Cargo Joggers
Credit: Courtesy of Alo Yoga
To buy: aloyoga.com, $108
Reebox x Victoria Beckham French Terry Joggers
Credit: Courtesy of Shopbop
To buy: shopbop.com, $300
Adidas Originals R.Y.V. French Terry Jogger Sweatpants
Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom
To buy: nordstrom.com, $55
Girlfriend Collective Classic Jogger
Credit: Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective
To buy: girlfriend.com, $78
