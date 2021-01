16 Insanely Stylish Sweatpants That Are Perfect for Travel

There's an old adage, that if you want a first class upgrade, you should dress to impress It’s probably pretty obvious that you’re not going to get upgraded on a flight wearing your decade-old college hoodie and baggy sweats. But for those who like to travel comfortably, there is an alternative.Sweatpants — and we don't mean the baggy type you typically lounge around the house in — are seeing a major a comeback in the celebrity airport style arena. Everyone from Emma Watson to Jennifer Lawrence has been trading in skin-tight leggings and jeans for track pants and tapered joggers.To get you started, we’ve put together a list of the most stylish sweats on the market. Keep reading for our favorites.