16 Insanely Stylish Sweatpants That Are Perfect for Travel

Updated January 08, 2021
Credit: GVK/Bauer-Griffin; JJ/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Jun Sato/GC Images
There's an old adage, that if you want a first class upgrade, you should dress to impress.

It’s probably pretty obvious that you’re not going to get upgraded on a flight wearing your decade-old college hoodie and baggy sweats. But for those who like to travel comfortably, there is an alternative.

Sweatpants — and we don't mean the baggy type you typically lounge around the house in — are seeing a major a comeback in the celebrity airport style arena. Everyone from Emma Watson to Jennifer Lawrence has been trading in skin-tight leggings and jeans for track pants and tapered joggers.

To get you started, we’ve put together a list of the most stylish sweats on the market. Keep reading for our favorites.
1 of 16

Nakedcashmere Candice Joggers

Credit: Courtesy of Nakedcashmere

To buy: nakedcashmere.com, $275

2 of 16

Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Sweatpants

Credit: Courtesy of Richer Poorer

To buy: richer-poorer.com, $72

3 of 16

Outdoor Voices All Day Sweatpants

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, outdoorvoices.com, $88

4 of 16

Frankies Bikinis Aiden Sweatpants

To buy: frankiesbikinis.com, $54 (originally $135)

5 of 16

Madewell MWL Betterterry Sweatpants

Credit: Courtesy of Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $70

6 of 16

Summersalt The Softest French Terry Jogger

Credit: Courtesy of Summersalt

To buy: summersalt.com, $80

7 of 16

Lululemon Align Jogger 28"

Credit: Courtesy of Lululemon

To buy: lululemon.com, $98

8 of 16

Loveshackfancy Tristan Knit Jogger Pants

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $395

9 of 16

Alo Yoga Muse Sweatpants

Credit: Courtesy of Alo Yoga

To buy: aloyoga.com, $98

10 of 16

Tory Sport Colorblock Track Pants

Credit: Courtesy of Shopbop

To buy: shopbop.com, $178

11 of 16

Helmut Lang Cotton Logo Sweatpants

Credit: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

To buy: bloomingdales.com, $180

12 of 16

A.L.C. Roger Pants

Credit: Courtesy of Shopbop

To buy: shopbop.com, $195

13 of 16

Alo Yoga Cargo Joggers

Credit: Courtesy of Alo Yoga

To buy: aloyoga.com, $108

14 of 16

Reebox x Victoria Beckham French Terry Joggers

Credit: Courtesy of Shopbop

To buy: shopbop.com, $300

15 of 16

Adidas Originals R.Y.V. French Terry Jogger Sweatpants

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $55

16 of 16

Girlfriend Collective Classic Jogger

Credit: Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective

To buy: girlfriend.com, $78

