While it’s not exactly a surprise that straw bags are always a must-have accessory for summer, we're always on the lookout for the year's latest takes on the trend, including versatile straw, woven, and rattan bags you can enjoy all season long.

Straw bags are quite literally the definition of timeless as they go way back in history. People have been weaving natural fibers into baskets as early as ancient Egypt and, to this day, the technique hasn’t really changed. So what makes them so attractive to the modern-day woman?

Well, first of all, they are quite sturdy. Nowadays, most bags are crafted from rattan, a general term referring to about 600 types of climbing palm species that — because of their durability — are also used for furniture, home building, and even sports equipment.

Straw bags are also super light, which is probably why totes, in particular, are so popular — they fit a lot without adding much extra weight.

And last, but definitely not least, they are so effortlessly stylish. Artisans have elevated the technique to an art, creating beautiful patterns and structured shapes ranging from the classic bucket bag to circles and half moon shapes. So it’s no wonder that designers have taken straw bags as a source of inspiration and put a modern twist on them.

Here, we rounded up this summer's chicest straw bags to tote to the pool and beyond.