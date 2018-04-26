10 Stylish Straw Bags to Wear Beyond the Beach

By Dobrina Zhekova
Updated May 14, 2021
Credit: Courtesy of Retailers as Credited

While it’s not exactly a surprise that straw bags are always a must-have accessory for summer, we're always on the lookout for the year's latest takes on the trend, including versatile straw, woven, and rattan bags you can enjoy all season long. 

Straw bags are quite literally the definition of timeless as they go way back in history. People have been weaving natural fibers into baskets as early as ancient Egypt and, to this day, the technique hasn’t really changed. So what makes them so attractive to the modern-day woman?

Well, first of all, they are quite sturdy. Nowadays, most bags are crafted from rattan, a general term referring to about 600 types of climbing palm species that — because of their durability — are also used for furniture, home building, and even sports equipment. 

Straw bags are also super light, which is probably why totes, in particular, are so popular — they fit a lot without adding much extra weight.

And last, but definitely not least, they are so effortlessly stylish. Artisans have elevated the technique to an art, creating beautiful patterns and structured shapes ranging from the classic bucket bag to circles and half moon shapes. So it’s no wonder that designers have taken straw bags as a source of inspiration and put a modern twist on them.

Here, we rounded up this summer's chicest straw bags to tote to the pool and beyond.

1 of 10

Yww Straw Tote

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $27

2 of 10

Vanessa Bruno Petit Cabas Bag

Credit: Courtesy of Shopbop

To buy: shopbop.com, $285

3 of 10

Molodo Straw Bag

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $30

4 of 10

Mar Y Sol Lila Crossbody

Credit: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

To buy: bloomingdales.com, $145

5 of 10

L*Space Offshore Bag

Credit: Courtesy of Shopbop

To buy: shopbop.com, $150

6 of 10

Gap Straw Tote Bag

To buy: gap.com, $50

7 of 10

Etienne Aigner Luca Large Round Straw Beach Tote

Credit: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

To buy: bloomingdales.com, $248

8 of 10

Cult Gaia Taja Mini Rattan Bag

Credit: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

To buy: shopbop.com, $228

9 of 10

Btb Los Angeles Straw Tote

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $150

10 of 10

Aaks Tia Raffia Bucket Bag

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $210

