These Comfy Leggings Are Shapewear in Disguise — and They Go With Everything in My Closet

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

There’s no need to deny it: Most of us own at least one piece of flattering shapewear. However, if you're like me, you usually don’t pull out those tight, constrictive pieces until a special occasion absolutely calls for it. That was always my MO — at least until I came across these faux leather camo print leggings from Spanx, which are available at Nordstrom.

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

As soon as I saw these pants, I knew they weren’t your average shapewear. After all, their subtle shine and classic black camo pattern add an immediate touch of style that most shapewear items lack. After a quick browse through hundreds of rave reviews on Nordstrom’s website, I was sold.

I didn’t think the fit of these leggings could possibly live up to their appearance, but my doubt faded as soon as I pulled them on. Not only are these one of the most attractive pairs of leggings in my collection, but they’re also one of the most comfortable. With their smooth, stretchy texture, these leggings do their job as compression shapewear without squeezing too hard. They also stay in place and feature a high-rise waist, meaning the wearer can go about their day without having to repeatedly adjust or pull them up.

And because the leggings are so sleek and slimming, they effortlessly complement nearly everything in my closet. From giving oversized sweaters an edgy charm to offering leather jackets a feminine touch, this pair will quickly become your new favorite alternative to jeans and standard black leggings.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $110

