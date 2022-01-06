Spanx Is Having an Epic Sale Right Now — Here's What to Shop, Including Oprah-approved Pants
Good things come to those who wait. If you held off on shopping all of those tempting end-of-year sales last week, your resilience is about to be rewarded. Spanx is surprising us all with an epic doorbuster sale from January 6-11 to kick off the new year with a bang. During these dates, you can score an additional 30 percent off all sale items with code SALE, which is music to our ears.
So if you've been contemplating buying a few fresh, new pieces to look and feel your best this year, consider this your sign to head over to the site and click add to cart. And take it from us, Spanx sales don't happen often, so start perusing and purchasing before inventory runs out during this rare end-of-season event.
Not sure where to start? You really can't go wrong with anything, including the brand's Perfect Pants, which are Oprah-approved, and currently on sale in the sequin tuxedo stripe version in both skinny and straight styles; or this high-waisted, cropped flare style.
To buy: spanx.com, $73 (originally $148)
Don't sleep on Spanx's best-selling seamless and faux patent leather leggings, which will serve any traveler well, whether you're catching flights or keeping it cozy at home. These sharp-looking styles wowed us with their unique details and slick fabrications, and the prices can't be beat.
To buy: spanx.com, $44 (originally $88)
As for other hidden gems in the sale section, snap up cool activewear finds like sports bras and skorts that will motivate you to get after those New Year's resolutions; or invest in a few pairs of jeans in silhouettes you may not already own. We're eyeing both these distressed skinny jeans with ample stretch, and this cute cropped style that pairs perfectly with ankle boots and sneakers alike.
Shop the Spanx sale and start saving now.
