10 Snow Day Essentials to Make the Most of the Cold Weather
Winter and I have a love-hate relationship. Admittedly, I grew up in Texas and live in Los Angeles, so warm weather is in my blood, but that doesn't mean I don't appreciate a crisp, cold weather moment every now and then. Despite my permanent Southern California address, I've also called Chicago, Paris, London, and New York City home at different points in my life, which gives me some substantial street cred when it comes to winter survival.
Just recently, I headed to Mount Charleston in Nevada for a frigid family snow day armed with fun and functional essentials that proved invaluable in the great outdoors. Check out the latest and greatest gear to keep you warm, stylish, and yes, in good spirits this season.
What to Shop:
- Funboy Inflatable Snowmobiles, $160
- Lego Collection Snow Building Set, $30
- Aerie Offline Puffer Vest, $40
- Aerie Offline Base Layer Bodysuit, $50
- Linea Paolo Gillie Boot, $70
- Lego Collection Color Block Puffer Jacket, $60
- Ozero Winter Thermal Gloves, $17
- Everyday Humans Big Mood SPF 30 Lip Balm, $9
- Green Goo Dry Skin Salve, $10
- Oofos Coozie Recovery Shoe, $120
Step up your snow day with family-friendly gear that everyone can appreciate. These sturdy inflatable snow mobiles from Funboy are so much fun for adults and children alike, and turn heads when you're sliding down the slopes like a pro. They're easy enough to inflate (a foot pump will get the job done) and keep the good times rolling (much more so than, say, a plastic snow sled or wimpy flying saucer), no matter the weather. Another idea? This kitschy Lego Collection building set from Target was smartly designed for play in the sand or snow, and allows for hours of good old-fashioned castle-building activity.
As for winter apparel, you can't go wrong with a bold, color-blocked coat or an eye-catching puffer vest in a floral print to make a strong statement amongst snowy surroundings. These zip-on snow boots are perfect for making strides up and down hills, and this body-hugging base layer jumpsuit keeps heat in effectively. Don't forget to pick up a pair of these top-rated thermal gloves to keep your hands warm and nimble throughout the day.
A word to the wise: stash a hydrating lip balm with sunscreen in your pocket for all-day protection against the elements, and if you suffer from dry, itchy skin, this all–natural, very portable balm works wonders on ailments of all kinds.
And finally, once your snow day fun is done, slip into the coziest pair of supportive recovery shoes that cradle your arches and absorb shock, so your body doesn't have to. This brand new style from Oofos is constructed with a warm vegan faux shearling material (that is both recyclable and machine washable), and quite frankly, feels like a comforting hug for your feet after a day in the great outdoors.
Here's to fun-filled snow days this season.
