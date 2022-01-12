10 Snow Day Essentials to Make the Most of the Cold Weather

Step up your snow day with family-friendly gear that everyone can appreciate. These sturdy inflatable snow mobiles from Funboy are so much fun for adults and children alike, and turn heads when you're sliding down the slopes like a pro. They're easy enough to inflate (a foot pump will get the job done) and keep the good times rolling (much more so than, say, a plastic snow sled or wimpy flying saucer), no matter the weather. Another idea? This kitschy Lego Collection building set from Target was smartly designed for play in the sand or snow, and allows for hours of good old-fashioned castle-building activity.