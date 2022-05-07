People Call These Best-selling Leggings the 'Softest' They've Worn '— and They're $13 Today Only
Leggings are a staple in almost everyone's wardrobe. They're comfortable, make getting ready practically effortless, and are versatile enough to suit tons of different activities and environments — from carrying you from a 12-hour flight to sightseeing, or seeing you through a yoga class to brunch without blinking an eye. But, all of this action can make leggings pill, fade, and wear through quickly, and we know how hard it is to retire a perfectly broken-in pair.
Lucky for the leggings-loving community, Amazon put its most popular leggings on sale for just $13 over the weekend. The Satina High-Waisted Leggings have earned more than 55,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, in part because they're made from what the brand calls its "peachskin" fabric, a blend of polyester and spandex that makes these leggings feel like they're woven from the "softest material around." More good news: The leggings come in 52 combinations of colors and styles, including capris that are also discounted to $13 and pairs with pockets that are on sale for a mere $16.
Satina's leggings are also so popular among shoppers because they're flattering on people of all shapes and sizes and are stretchy without becoming sheer, according to reviewers that highlight how squat-proof they are. The leggings come in one size and one size plus, but the built-in spandex truly enables them to fit a wide variety of figures while comfortably moving with your body. One shopper complimented the leggings' "massive stretch factor" that enables them to fit nearly any body without feeling loose or restrictive.
They have a comfy, supportive waistband that won't slide down and the "buttery-soft" fabric ensures you'll never want to take them off. One Amazon shopper described these as the "softest leggings [they've] ever worn by a landslide!" They added that the waistband is wide for "added support" and that it's "not too tight yet just tight enough" to feel like it's "holding you in."
Another reviewer said that they're not typically a "leggings person" but that this pair "converted" them. They wrote that they bought two pairs and once they tried them on, they "did not want to take them off." The shopper added that they "absolutely love these leggings" and "will be purchasing more."
Grab a pair (or two) of Amazon's best-selling Satina High-Waisted Leggings while they're still on sale for $13 this weekend only.