People Call These Best-selling Leggings the 'Softest' They've Worn '— and They're  $13 Today Only

Lucky for the leggings-loving community, Amazon put its most popular leggings on sale for just $13 over the weekend. The Satina High-Waisted Leggings have earned more than 55,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, in part because they're made from what the brand calls its "peachskin" fabric, a blend of polyester and spandex that makes these leggings feel like they're woven from the "softest material around." More good news: The leggings come in 52 combinations of colors and styles, including capris that are also discounted to $13 and pairs with pockets that are on sale for a mere $16.