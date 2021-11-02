Meghan Markle's Go-to Brand for Comfortable Shoes Just Dropped a Cozy Slipper

Believe it or not, November has arrived, and temperatures are dropping quickly. In other words, winter hibernation starts now — and so does shopping for cozy things to cuddle up with. Slippers are key for keeping warm while spending time at home, whether working or relaxing, but with daily use comes inevitable wear and tear, so it's no wonder that new slippers for the season often end up as holiday gifts. And luckily, a celeb-favored shoe brand just dipped its toes into slippers, metaphorically.