Meghan Markle's Go-to Brand for Comfortable Shoes Just Dropped a Cozy Slipper
Believe it or not, November has arrived, and temperatures are dropping quickly. In other words, winter hibernation starts now — and so does shopping for cozy things to cuddle up with. Slippers are key for keeping warm while spending time at home, whether working or relaxing, but with daily use comes inevitable wear and tear, so it's no wonder that new slippers for the season often end up as holiday gifts. And luckily, a celeb-favored shoe brand just dipped its toes into slippers, metaphorically.
Sustainable brand Rothy's is known for ultra-comfortable shoes loved by celebrities like Meghan Markle and Katie Holmes. In fact, Markle has worn Rothy's flats on repeat, so you know it's high-quality and reliable footwear. And today, Rothy's launched its first women's slipper: the Merino Slipper. With sherpa lining and insoles knit with Rothy's signature thread (made of recycled water bottles), these slippers are crafted with cold weather in mind.
But these aren't just your regular old house slippers. Because of its sturdy design, the Rothy's Merino Slipper is made for both indoor and outdoor wear, so you can seamlessly transition from walking around the house to walking your dog or running to the grocery store. And like all Rothy's shoes, this pair is completely machine-washable, so you can keep them clean after venturing outdoors. Choose between two neutral shades, gray and tan, or opt for a pop of color with the bright Winter Berry.
Creative gifts are fun and all, but you can't go wrong with buying someone slippers they're sure to use on a daily basis. So get ahead of the rush and check one lucky recipient off of your list now with these versatile and cozy indoor-outdoor shoes. Below, shop the Rothy's Merino Slipper in two more colors.