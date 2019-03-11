These Sleek, New Men's Travel Pants Have Hundreds of Five-star Reviews

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You're going to want to pack these trousers on your next trip.

Figuring out what to wear on travel days can be difficult — especially for men. Typically your only choices are staying comfortable in a pair of sweatpants or sitting through a long flight or train ride in a pair of unforgiving jeans or chinos. Thankfully, frequent fliers have discovered the Rhone Commuter Pant (rhone.com, $128), which bridges the gap between feeling and looking good.

These sleek and comfortable trousers are made with a soft Japanese stretch fabric and feature gusset construction along the crotch and inseam, plus an articulated knee for added mobility. Even better, they feature a secure zipped back pocket to thwart pickpockets and a secret front media pocket so you never have to worry about your phone falling out again.

With details like that, it comes as no surprise that Rhone customers can't stop raving about the comfortable pants, which have hundreds of reviews and an impressive 4.5-star rating. One customer wrote, "My new favorite pants. Looks a lot better than sweatpants but with the same (if not more) comfort."

"These pants were great right out of the packaging. I've gone out to a nice dinner with them on. Flew cross country. And scrambled up on a roof," said another. "These pants look great, are very comfortable, and move with me."

The durable travel pants come in eight easy-to-match colors and range from sizes 28 to 40. The inseam length for all waist sizes is 33 inches, but the company offers complimentary hemming for a custom fit. The bottoms are also incredibly lightweight and can be folded into a compact size, making them super easy to pack. One happy reviewer said they are now the only pants he travels with.

Rhone also recently debuted a new, more fitted style: the Commuter Slim (rhone.com, $128), which boasts the same comfort elements with a sharp slim cut.

If you're worried about buying clothes without trying them on first, the company offers free shipping and free returns for up to 45 days. Whether you plan on purchasing them to travel in or want to wear them every day (yes, they're also great work pants), these versatile trousers are definitely a smart buy.

Rhone Commuter Pants