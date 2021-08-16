Get Clothes From Rent the Runway Sent Directly to Your Hotel Room Thanks to Tripadvisor Plus

For your next getaway, have your clothes sent straight from the runway to your hotel room, thanks to a new partnership between Tripadvisor Plus and Rent the Runway.

The fashion rental service's Closet Concierge Program will send designer clothing for Tripadvisor Plus members at a discount to wear on their next trip, nixing the worry about what to pack.

After booking their hotel stays, Tripadvisor Plus members will receive an email with an exclusive offer for 30% off of $85 or more with Rent the Runway. Type in the zip code of your hotel and how long you'd like to keep the clothing. (You can choose either a four or eight-day rental.) Rentals must be confirmed at least 48 hours prior to your arrival at your hotel.

RTR's selection of clothing includes styles from more than 700 brands, some of which are fresh off the runway. And you can select your favorites to wear while you're traveling. (At the moment, the site only stocks women's and kid's clothing with options for formal occasions, the office, or whatever else you need to dress for while on the road.)

At checkout, use the promo code "STYLETRIP" to redeem your offer. And make sure the shipping address is your hotel's. (You may want to let your hotel know in advance that a package will be arriving for you.) Then, RTR will ship your clothing, dry-cleaned and ready to wear.

When it's time to send everything back, put your clothes back in the packaging and look for a nearby RTR drop-off location or ship it back using FedEx. No need to worry about rolling your clothes to jam into your suitcase — or laundry when you get back home.

Tripadvisor Plus launched earlier this summer and offers members deals on perks like an extra night at a hotel, a car service, or a private excursion. The subscription regularly costs $99 per year but from now through December, the membership is available for $20 off. And members will receive 30% off any one-time rental from RTR.